This Frozen Store-Bought Açaí Bowl Tastes Like A Bowl Of Dates

Almost exclusively produced in the Brazilian Amazon, açaí berries have captured the hearts and stomachs of fruit lovers around the globe. As a relatively new craze, we were only able to find a handful of frozen açaí bowls you can purchase from the frozen section of your local grocery store. But we tasted and ranked them all, finding that the worst frozen store-bought açaí bowl from Sweet Nothings tasted like a bowl of dates.

Our ranking was based on flavor, texture, and value, and Sweet Nothings was one of the most expensive products and the most disappointing. Upon opening the small 6-ounce tub, the deep purple puree looked smooth and promising. And while we appreciate that the berries were blended into a uniformly creamy texture, the flavor was completely off. Açaí's unique flavor, which tastes almost like dark chocolate covered wild berries, is the basis of its allure, and this bowl didn't taste like açaí at all. The berry pulp is sweet enough on its own, but is often blended with other fruits or sweeteners as part of an açaí bowl. In Sweet Nothings case, dates were blended with açaí to augment their sweetness. Unfortunately, they completely overwhelmed the açaí. So, we ended up paying top dollar for a bowl that tasted only of dates, despite the purple appearance of açaí. Plus, Sweet Nothings was the only brand that didn't provide toppings, and we were comparing frozen açaí bowls and not just frozen açaí puree.