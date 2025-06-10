The Genius Avocado Trick For The Richest Burgers Of Your Life
Summertime is meant to be spent around the grill and in the fresh air, noshing on barbecue and beverages to beat the heat. Of the many dishes synonymous with the season, it's hard to beat a good burger. There are many different ways to cook a hamburger and even more options for buns, cheese, toppings, and more. If you're a fan of offbeat burger toppings that offer more heft beyond a basic beef patty, look to a go-to guacamole ingredient to transform into a marvelous mix-in with your meat. Mashed avocado is an ideal choice of ingredient for any of your favorite burger recipes to liven up your meal with more richness, additional nutrients, and an unbeatable texture.
Whether you choose to make your burgers out of beef, turkey, or even vegetables, this avocado trick is the number one way to achieve a balance of great flavor and mouthwatering consistency. Avocados are rich in "good" fats, vitamins, and minerals, and are regarded as a "superfood." These green beauties also make excellent burger binders because of the taste and texture they provide for your food. The addition of this healthy fruit helps to break up your meat-laden 'cue with a serving of wholesome produce.
Tips for making avocado burgers
Consider a ratio of approximately one whole ripe avocado per pound of meat for a balanced burger patty. When using ground beef, an 80/20 split of meat to fat is ideal for a juicy patty. As both ground chicken and turkey are on the leaner side, the addition of avocado will introduce extra fat content. For a vegetarian version, use one ripe avocado per 15-ounce can of black beans and mash the two together with rolled oats and the seasonings of your choosing. Whatever burger base you're using, be sure to mix all your ingredients thoroughly and chill your patties prior to grilling to hold them together.
To serve these amped-up avocado burgers, try a brioche bun for a hint of sweetness or a whole wheat bun for added nutrients. If you'd prefer to skip the bun entirely, try using lettuce or another leafy green as your wrap. Make a chipotle mayonnaise for a spicy topping on your avocado burgers or a garlic aioli for a more savory flavor. You can also include a freshly assembled pico de gallo for a complementary condiment.