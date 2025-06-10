Panera Bread's Best Pastry Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit No Matter What Time Of Year

The holidays are bright with days off work, delicious aromas filling our homes, and plenty of sweet treats to indulge in. Thanks to some of the baked goodies at Panera Bread, we don't need to wait for a seasonal date to partake in some of these delicious delights. After reviewing a lineup of Panera Bread's pastries, we were thrilled to experience one treat in particular that reminded us of the most wonderful time of the year.

Panera's pecan braid is heaven for lovers of pecan sandies and classic pecan pies. The braided pastry is woven with butter and sugar, and pecan pieces speckle the treat. If the perfectly baked dough that is crisped to perfection on the surface and soft and chewy in the middle doesn't send your taste buds into overdrive, the sugary glaze drizzled on the surface will have you dreaming of sugar plum fairies and boxes of unwrapped presents. Roasted nuts are sprinkled on top of this gem, rounding out the overall flavor profile of the pastry so that this treat isn't only a mouthful of sweetness but also delivers the right touch of earthy, savory texture.