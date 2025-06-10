5 Discontinued Oscar Mayer Deli Meats Fans Miss From The 1970s

Oscar Mayer made a huge name for itself in the '60s, with many thanks to the b-o-l-o-g-n-a jingle. By the '70s, the brand offered an array of luncheon loaf options, some with easy to guess tastes like chopped ham and garlic beef bologna, but others weren't as easy to decipher, like "salami for beer" or the "luxury loaf." In the '70s, the majority of Oscar Mayer's deli meats were labeled as "loaves," as they were generally a processed blend of meats formed into the perfect bread-shaped loaf for sandwiches.

There are dozens of brands of packaged deli meats, some with lower quality ingredients than others, but Oscar Mayer has been synonymous with cold cuts since the late 1800s. The one and only Oscar F. Mayer only made $59 on his first day of opening up his butcher shop in 1883, and now the Kraft-owned company is worth billions. These days, Oscar Mayer is even producing plant-based hot dogs, but back in the disco era, the brand was all about obscurely seasoned meats. It's hard to find much info on Oscar Mayer's nostalgic past, but old-school fans have a lot to reminisce about, especially these five deli meats.