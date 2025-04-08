Mortadella Vs Olive Loaf: The Difference Between Deli Meats

Restaurateur Stephen Starr once wisely noted, "You try to come up with new ideas, but in the end, people just want to eat Italian food." Legendary film director Martin Scorsese has emphatically echoed this sentiment, saying, "If your mother cooks Italian food, why should you go to a restaurant?" Indeed, Italian food is something to write home about (or perhaps, to never leave home for) and mortadella belongs to the Italian cured meat Hall of Fame. Etymologically, the name "mortadella" is thought to have been derived from Mortaio della Carne, meaning "the mortar for meat," or else take origin from "mirto," the Italian name for myrtle berries.

"Olive loaf," by contrast, is a descriptive, literal, unromantic title. Although it is Italian (kind of), this dated deli darling is largely regarded as a retro relic of the past, not wildly unlike the jello-encased hams coming out of the home kitchens of the 1970s. Still, steadfast fans remain. Mortadella and olive loaf are made using roughly the same production process of emulsification, curing, shaping, and casing. But beyond their common assemblage, mortadella and olive loaf couldn't be more different. They're made from different meats, different aromatics, and one is served quite unlike the other.