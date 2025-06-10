This Is What Makes Björn's Hot Honey Our Absolute Favorite
Infusing honey is an age-old practice, and chili peppers are long-standing infusion agents that bring spice and heat to complement honey's complex sweetness. Over the last few decades, hot honey has become quite the culinary craze, with dozens of brands offering different versions of sweet heat to drizzle over pizza and fried chicken. Tasting Table taste-tested and ranked 16 different brands of hot honey from worst to best, and Björn's Sweet and Spicy Colorado Honey came out on top as our absolute favorite. Our ranking was based on important criteria like honey flavor, heat, and the balance of sweet and spicy. Björn's hot honey blew the competition out of the water on all counts, alongside bringing additional complexity to each category too.
In a blend of Björn's whipped wildflower honey and fellow Colorado company Jojo's OGX Red Jalapeño Sriracha, the taste and texture of Björn's hot honey popped out as deliciously unique. Whipped honey churns raw honey into a creamier consistency, which already places Björn's texture as a cut above the rest. Blending it with a funky, tangy, spicy, and fermented pepper sauce is the ultimate sweet and spicy combination.
We already think that sriracha and honey are two condiments you should be mixing, and Björn's Hot Honey perfected this combination. Notably, the heat we felt on the finish didn't overwhelm the distinct taste of red jalapeños nor did it overpower the ultra-rich buttery caramel sweetness and floral notes of the whipped honey. We tried this honey over biscuits and chicken, but would be just as happy to eat it by the spoonful.
Uses for hot honey and more widely available runner-ups
Björn's Sweet and Spicy Colorado Honey is an undisputed champion, but it's also a local Colorado honey company that's famous all around the state, and you can even find it sold at the Denver airport. However, you probably won't see it on grocery store shelves outside of Colorado. While you can order hot honey directly from Björn's website, other brands are more widely available. The two runner-up brands in our ranking, AR's Habanero Hot Honey and The Spicy Shark Hot Honey, can both be purchased on Amazon and are also about five bucks cheaper. Still, Björn's hot honey is worth the splurge because it'll upgrade anything you pair with it.
If you're looking for ways to use hot honey other than pizza, chicken, and buttermilk biscuits, Björn's creamy and complex hot honey opens the door for more nuanced dishes. The fermented funk of a Sriracha-infused honey will pair beautifully with Asian dishes; incorporate it into a bowl of spicy peanut noodles or as a sweet and spicy glaze for crispy pork belly. Serve Bjorn's hot honey as a cheese plate accoutrement to pair with a robust blue cheese. We also reckon that fresh cheese is the type of cheese that takes perfectly to a drizzle of hot honey. For that matter, Björn's hot honey would be a gourmet upgrade to your next grilled cheese sandwich.