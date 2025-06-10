This Is What Makes Björn's Hot Honey Our Absolute Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Infusing honey is an age-old practice, and chili peppers are long-standing infusion agents that bring spice and heat to complement honey's complex sweetness. Over the last few decades, hot honey has become quite the culinary craze, with dozens of brands offering different versions of sweet heat to drizzle over pizza and fried chicken. Tasting Table taste-tested and ranked 16 different brands of hot honey from worst to best, and Björn's Sweet and Spicy Colorado Honey came out on top as our absolute favorite. Our ranking was based on important criteria like honey flavor, heat, and the balance of sweet and spicy. Björn's hot honey blew the competition out of the water on all counts, alongside bringing additional complexity to each category too.

In a blend of Björn's whipped wildflower honey and fellow Colorado company Jojo's OGX Red Jalapeño Sriracha, the taste and texture of Björn's hot honey popped out as deliciously unique. Whipped honey churns raw honey into a creamier consistency, which already places Björn's texture as a cut above the rest. Blending it with a funky, tangy, spicy, and fermented pepper sauce is the ultimate sweet and spicy combination.

We already think that sriracha and honey are two condiments you should be mixing, and Björn's Hot Honey perfected this combination. Notably, the heat we felt on the finish didn't overwhelm the distinct taste of red jalapeños nor did it overpower the ultra-rich buttery caramel sweetness and floral notes of the whipped honey. We tried this honey over biscuits and chicken, but would be just as happy to eat it by the spoonful.