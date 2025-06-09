Do You Need A Security Clearance To Work At The Pentagon's Starbucks?

Starbucks is one of the 14 food chains with locations inside of the Pentagon, raising the question of whether a barista requires a security clearance in order to serve coffee there. Security clearance refers to any one person's eligibility to access classified information, which is generally broken down into three categories: classified, secret, and top secret. But while Starbucks baristas do regularly handle secret menu drinks, sensitive information regarding things like national security hardly comes across the cafe's counter. While it would be really cool, it's very unlikely an employee of the Pentagon's Starbucks — or any other fast food chain in the Department of Defense headquarters — would require that kind of clearance.

With that being said, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that Starbucks Pentagon employees undergo more extensive hiring processes than those at other non-government-affiliated locations. At the Pentagon, there are a number of positions that don't require security clearance but do require criminal and credit checks, drug testing, and other employment verification processes. These include positions of public trust, those that fall under various Homeland Security Policy Directives, or those that involve Personal Identity Verification credentials. What's more interesting, however, is how differently these locations operate in order to serve those who do work under security clearance.

While Starbucks Pentagon and CIA employees might not require security clearance, they do serve a special role: caffeinating, and humanizing the people that do. In turn, they serve the country in their own unique way.