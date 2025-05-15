Can You Use The Starbucks App At Barnes & Noble?

There may be nothing better than grabbing a cup of coffee and perusing the aisles of a bookstore until you walk away with your arms full of the latest releases and your coffee drained down to the ice cubes. Thankfully, you often see a Starbucks inside of Barnes & Noble locations, so you don't need to make an extra stop to get the full coffee-book shopping experience. Just don't expect to place an order on the app for pickup ahead of time, as the coffeeshops in Barnes & Noble locations don't use the Starbucks app or any affiliated rewards that go along with it.

The coffeeshops inside of Barnes & Noble locations aren't technically real Starbucks — they're Barnes & Noble Cafés. Yes, you'll find Starbucks drinks and pastries, but the cafés are an entirely separate entity from regular Starbucks shops. Barnes & Noble Cafés have a special license that allows them to sell Starbucks products, but it's often a more limited menu. While you may find a classic Caramel Macchiato or the beloved Birthday Cake Pop, you may not necessarily spot Starbucks' new spring menu items thanks to the terms of the licensing contract that allow these cafés to sell Starbucks products.