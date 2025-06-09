Why We Ranked This Iconic Chocolate Drink The Absolute Worst In Our Taste Test

Chocolate milk is a treat that appeals to children as much as it does to adults. Dairy and plant-based milk brands alike produce chocolate drinks to fulfill those nostalgic cravings. With so many options on the market, we tasted 10 chocolate milk brands, ranking each one on criteria like quality, nutritional value, taste, and overall experience. Surprisingly, Yoo-hoo, one of the oldest producers on our list, came in dead last in our taste test.

Yoo-hoo is an iconic, century-old chocolate drink that's played a big role in pop culture, which we thought would enrich the overall experience. Unfortunately, its historical significance does nothing to compensate for its low-quality and terrible taste. One glance at the ingredients list made for a troubling discovery of numerous unknown compounds and ultra-processed sweeteners, which instantly put nutritional value in last place. Notice we used the word "chocolate drink" instead of chocolate milk for Yoo-hoo, a deliberate choice due to its dairy milk-derived contents (versus containing actual liquid milk). While powdered milk, whey, and sodium calcinate are shelf-stable dairy products that give bottles of Yoo-hoo long lives both in and out of the fridge, they don't do its taste and quality any favors.

The actual liquid ingredient in Yoo-hoo is water, and a pour of Yoo-hoo had the appearance of muddy water in our test. It also tasted like watered-down cocoa powder with a fake sweetness, compliments of its dreaded high-fructose corn syrup. Plus, because it's water-based, you don't get that comforting creaminess and thick mouthfeel that many of the high-ranking chocolate milk brands possess.