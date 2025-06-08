Guy Fieri's Easy Trick For Crunchier Cobbler Topping
If you're a permanent resident of Flavortown, you know the fun of watching Guy Fieri at work. Sporting a hairstyle of frosted tips and sharing plenty of helpful cooking tips, this TV personality clearly knows a thing or two about food. On an episode of his show, "Guy's Big Bite," Fieri showed off his talent for making a perfectly textured dessert with his recipe for a "Cin-ful" peach cobbler that brings an extra layer of crunch. Per Fieri's recommendation, to get your cobbler topping to the utmost level of crunchiness, reserve about half of the mixture and set it aside while the cobbler bakes. After removing the cobbler from the oven, add the remaining topping and pop it back in the oven to crisp for a few more minutes, resulting in a more complex sweet treat with layers of decadent fruit filling, luscious topping, and an extra crunchy bite on top.
This trick works by twice-baking the topping to yield a crunchier texture. As Fieri points out in the show, after the cobbler is first baked, the topping sinks into and soaks up the moisture from the fruit filling. Putting the reserved topping on to bake for just a few quick minutes achieves the ideal combination of moist and crisp topping to complement the tender fruit filling. This trick works with any of your favorite crave-worthy cobbler recipes.
More cobbler tips and tricks
There are many schools of thought as to the best-baked fruit dessert topping, all of which have their own merit. While Guy Fieri's version of a cobbler skews more towards a crumble, his baking tip is nonetheless worthwhile to keep in mind. If you prefer to prepare a crumb or streusel topping for your cobbler rather than the traditional biscuit dough, remember to always mix the topping with a fork to keep from overmixing and creating a melty mess. In Fieri's recipe, he uses a base of oats, slivered almonds, and dried cranberries mixed with butter, sugar, and spices for his cobbler topping, but you can use whatever flavors fit best for your dish.
For a picture-perfect streusel, use old-fashioned oats and cold butter to get the best consistency. Consider the fruit filling of your cobbler and how you'd like to accent it. Adding warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg is especially great with an apple or peach cobbler. Don't forget a tiny pinch of salt to tie all the tastes together. If you need to make extra to set aside for this extra crunchy topping trick, it will be worth augmenting your recipe to accommodate a cobbler that shines with unforgettable texture and mouth watering flavor.