Guy Fieri's Easy Trick For Crunchier Cobbler Topping

If you're a permanent resident of Flavortown, you know the fun of watching Guy Fieri at work. Sporting a hairstyle of frosted tips and sharing plenty of helpful cooking tips, this TV personality clearly knows a thing or two about food. On an episode of his show, "Guy's Big Bite," Fieri showed off his talent for making a perfectly textured dessert with his recipe for a "Cin-ful" peach cobbler that brings an extra layer of crunch. Per Fieri's recommendation, to get your cobbler topping to the utmost level of crunchiness, reserve about half of the mixture and set it aside while the cobbler bakes. After removing the cobbler from the oven, add the remaining topping and pop it back in the oven to crisp for a few more minutes, resulting in a more complex sweet treat with layers of decadent fruit filling, luscious topping, and an extra crunchy bite on top.

This trick works by twice-baking the topping to yield a crunchier texture. As Fieri points out in the show, after the cobbler is first baked, the topping sinks into and soaks up the moisture from the fruit filling. Putting the reserved topping on to bake for just a few quick minutes achieves the ideal combination of moist and crisp topping to complement the tender fruit filling. This trick works with any of your favorite crave-worthy cobbler recipes.