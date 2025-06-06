Here's What To Know About OatMeals From Shark Tank

Oatmeal is one of the most popular breakfast foods in the United States, and it's easy to see why. It's cheap, delicious, nutritious, and pretty convenient — especially as the choice of toppings can literally come from whatever is stocked in your pantry at a given time. But do you love oatmeal enough to eat it for lunch and dinner too? Samantha Stephens sure does. She first began experimenting with eating oatmeal for all three meals of the day in her student years, while on a budget and a weight-loss journey. Surprisingly, she found a big creative spark in that practice, and a business idea was born: A café that only sells oatmeal.

It took over a decade before the idea became a reality. Stephens dedicated her time to professional culinary and business education, all while working full-time in corporate America. Finally, in June 2012, OatMeals was born in the form of a small café in New York City that offered its customers a build-it-yourself oatmeal bar as well as 30 signature bowls to choose from and various oatmeal pastries. Because of Stephens' experience with diversifying oatmeal, she created more than just the typical sweet breakfast bowls. Her lineup included many savory bowls that customers could grab for lunch or dinner, akin to our savory Nordic oatmeal. With the desire to expand the business beyond her single café, Stephens appeared on Season 10, Episode 7 of "Shark Tank," which originally aired on December 2, 2018.