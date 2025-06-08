Bobby Flay's Favorite NYC Gelato Shop Serves A Unique Sicilian Specialty
It is one thing for a celebrity chef to give an establishment a compliment, but when accolades happen repeatedly over the years, it is worth taking note. Such is the case with Bobby Flay's love for L'Arte del Gelato in New York City, which has been recognized as one of the city's top gelato establishments. Not only did Flay and his daughter, Sophie, visit the shop for "The Flay List," but the chef also described the eatery as the "best gelateria in NYC" on X.
Since 2005, L'Arte del Gelato has been serving up real-deal Sicilian gelato in Manhattan. The concept is based upon the Sicilian gelateries of the 1970s, where handmade gelato made from pure, natural ingredients gave Italians a true taste of la dolce vita. Flavors like cinnamon, banana, coffee, cheesecake, mascarpone, vanilla, coconut, Sicilian pistachio, panna cotta, and Oreo are made daily. While you can certainly get scoops served in a cup or cone, this is a spot that offers an alternative unique to Italy: Ice cream plopped into freshly baked brioche. Brioche con gelato is a breakfast item that only improves with time as the gelato seeps into the buttery bread to give you a treat sure to start the day on a high note.
As sweet as it gets
Sicilians are historically known for cold treats, as mountain tops have offered the ice needed for sugary recipes. As early as the 9th century, ice, sugar, and lemons were mixed together to make sorbet, and smaller portions were eaten with bread during summer months in the kind of combination that could have led to the decision to pair buttery, soft brioche with gelato. Gelato remains a type of art form on the island, and colorful treats can be topped with drizzles of chocolate, sprinkles of nuts, dollops of cream, wafers, and mini cones.
If you don't anticipate a trip to Italy in your future, L'Arte del Gelato can be found at New York City's Chelsea Market, the World Trade Center Oculus, Upper West Side's Lincoln Center, and along the High Line. Additional carts are placed at the Metropolitan Museum, the Natural History Museum, and the Guggenheim Museum, so you can feel refreshed as you navigate the city. Founder and owner Francesco Realmuto left his work as a diamond cutter in New York to open L'Arte del Gelato with the aim of serving up authentic, artisanal gelato handmade from real-deal ingredients — much like what he remembered enjoying growing up in Sicily. Thanks to Realmuto, we don't need to hop on a plane to savor la dolce vita for ourselves.