Bobby Flay's Favorite NYC Gelato Shop Serves A Unique Sicilian Specialty

It is one thing for a celebrity chef to give an establishment a compliment, but when accolades happen repeatedly over the years, it is worth taking note. Such is the case with Bobby Flay's love for L'Arte del Gelato in New York City, which has been recognized as one of the city's top gelato establishments. Not only did Flay and his daughter, Sophie, visit the shop for "The Flay List," but the chef also described the eatery as the "best gelateria in NYC" on X.

Since 2005, L'Arte del Gelato has been serving up real-deal Sicilian gelato in Manhattan. The concept is based upon the Sicilian gelateries of the 1970s, where handmade gelato made from pure, natural ingredients gave Italians a true taste of la dolce vita. Flavors like cinnamon, banana, coffee, cheesecake, mascarpone, vanilla, coconut, Sicilian pistachio, panna cotta, and Oreo are made daily. While you can certainly get scoops served in a cup or cone, this is a spot that offers an alternative unique to Italy: Ice cream plopped into freshly baked brioche. Brioche con gelato is a breakfast item that only improves with time as the gelato seeps into the buttery bread to give you a treat sure to start the day on a high note.