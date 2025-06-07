Whatever Happened To Panera Bread's Flatbread Pizza?

Panera Bread first unveiled flatbread pizzas back in 2020. Three flavors were added to the chain's menu, including cheese, margherita, and chipotle chicken & bacon. There were also pepperoni and four cheese versions that came in 2021. The pizza's creation came about during the height of the COVID pandemic when Panera's off-premise business increased dramatically.

In 2024, Panera's menu underwent a massive revamp. The company said this was to simplify things and focus on items like its many sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, and soups. Flatbread pizza was one of the things that were cut, along with dozens of other items that ranged from bagels to hot drinks to bowls. With the new menu came changes to many old menu items, plus a few new additions, despite the cuts.

The flatbread pizzas were definitely a popular menu item. One Reddit thread lamenting their loss is full of people saying it was literally the only thing they liked from Panera. At least one suggested that the reason the pizzas were cut was that the core menu was being overshadowed. Conspiratorial, for sure, but they did seem to have a lot of fans. If you're still craving some, try this recipe for a triple cheese French onion flatbread.