Transform Rhubarb Into Sour Candy With Just 2 Ingredients

Rhubarb is a stalky, slightly bitter vegetable, but due to its sheer versatility, you'd hardly know it. With a presence in everything from pies to tarts, the veggie is often given a fruit-like reframing, and it doesn't take a lot of effort to do so. With just lemon and sugar, you can turn rhubarb into fruity-tasting sour candy.

Rhubarb has a subtle vegetal taste, but the immense tartness of the veggie makes it the perfect ingredient for homemade sour candy. Its sour bite masks the earthy undertones of the plant, especially when combined with sugar. When cooked, the bitter earthiness of rhubarb softens and turns sweeter, transforming it into a candy-worthy item. The veggie's signature tart taste also fades slightly when heated, so a squeeze of lemon juice restores this while bringing an extra dose of sweetness to the rhubarb candy.

To make the treat, start by peeling the rhubarb into thin strips using a vegetable peeler. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the rhubarb strips and dip them in granulated sugar. Once the strips are fully coated in sugar, place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and heat at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, or until the rhubarb is dry, yet sticky.