TikTok's Gourmet Ice Trend Will Instantly Take Your Cocktail To New Heights

Ice, camera, action! While any cocktail connoisseur knows that the type of ice you use can make or break a drink, lately, the ice itself has been stealing the show on TikTok. Yep, it's not just about whether you're serving up sips over crushed or cubed anymore. Thanks to creators like @kate_cleanhome and @gracelynnhewitt99, whose fancified ice restock video recently racked up over 2 million views in just one day, cocktail (and mocktail) fans are leaning into whimsical icy creations that are made just as meticulously as mixed drinks themselves. Think layered fruit juices, fun shapes like butterflies and roses, and eye-catching edible garnishes.

But beyond tasting great and looking pretty, these so-called gourmet ice cubes (not to be confused with the glassy gourmet ice you might find at a restaurant) can be put to practical use. Here's a tip: If you make ice using the same juice(s) as the base of your cocktail, it prevents the possibility of ending up with a watered-down drink as the ice melts. Hey, there's nothing worse than putting a cocktail down for a bit and then getting a mouthful of diluted flavors. Being strategic with your ice, therefore, allows you to both keep your sip cool and its taste potent. In that same vein, you can also create contrasting flavor-infused ice cubes that add something new to your sip as it melts, from refreshing cubes of cucumber and mint to herbaceous spheres of frozen tea. Consider that dynamic mixology at its finest.