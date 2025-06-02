The Most Fun Gordon Ramsay Says He Ever Had As A Professional Chef

Gordon Ramsay may be best known for his explosive energy on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," but when asked to share one of his most cherished memories as a chef, fans got a glimpse of a very different side of the culinary icon. "I've been lucky enough to have had lots of incredible experiences," Ramsay told Bon Appétit, "I had the honor of cooking at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday party in London. The atmosphere was electric, and it was a huge privilege to be involved."

Held in Hyde Park, London, the epic birthday celebration took place on June 25, 2008, and included celebrities, global diplomats, and Mandela himself. Ramsay's menu was never made public, but it's safe to assume he impressed the high-profile guest list. In the spirit of Mandela's legacy, the fundraising event supported the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the 46664 campaign, both of which are dedicated to HIV/AIDS advocacy and public education.

Choosing this moment as a career highlight might seem slightly off-brand for the famously fiery Ramsay, but it's also proof of what we have long suspected: behind the scenes, there's more to Gordon Ramsay than meets the eye. Turns out, when the cameras are off, he's not just about shouting orders and chasing Michelin stars, he's also about showing up for global peacemakers and giving back in meaningful ways. Moreover, Ramsay supports over eight charities and 18 causes, including children's health, hunger relief, and emergency medical aid.