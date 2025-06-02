The Most Fun Gordon Ramsay Says He Ever Had As A Professional Chef
Gordon Ramsay may be best known for his explosive energy on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," but when asked to share one of his most cherished memories as a chef, fans got a glimpse of a very different side of the culinary icon. "I've been lucky enough to have had lots of incredible experiences," Ramsay told Bon Appétit, "I had the honor of cooking at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday party in London. The atmosphere was electric, and it was a huge privilege to be involved."
Held in Hyde Park, London, the epic birthday celebration took place on June 25, 2008, and included celebrities, global diplomats, and Mandela himself. Ramsay's menu was never made public, but it's safe to assume he impressed the high-profile guest list. In the spirit of Mandela's legacy, the fundraising event supported the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the 46664 campaign, both of which are dedicated to HIV/AIDS advocacy and public education.
Choosing this moment as a career highlight might seem slightly off-brand for the famously fiery Ramsay, but it's also proof of what we have long suspected: behind the scenes, there's more to Gordon Ramsay than meets the eye. Turns out, when the cameras are off, he's not just about shouting orders and chasing Michelin stars, he's also about showing up for global peacemakers and giving back in meaningful ways. Moreover, Ramsay supports over eight charities and 18 causes, including children's health, hunger relief, and emergency medical aid.
What Gordon Ramsay is really like off-screen
Gordon Ramsay has built his brand on being the ultimate tough guy in the kitchen, a no-nonsense culinary perfectionist with, let's be honest, a famously short fuse. But for many fans, real-life encounters tell a surprisingly different story. A Reddit thread in the Unpopular Opinion forum titled "Gordon Ramsay is one of the nicest guys around" is filled with anecdotes from users who've had pleasant interactions with him. One commenter wrote, "I misunderstood Gordon [Ramsay] at first ... he's an amazing dude. I respect him now. He put a lot of energy into his show and other people." Another user pointed out that Ramsay's softer side often shows up on-screen, too, especially when mentoring children. "I fell into admiration of him watching 'Master Chef Jr.,'" the user shared. "He's so sweet and gentle with these little kids, it makes me like humanity a smidge."
In addition to helming nine global restaurant chains, from Gordon Ramsay Burger to Hell's Kitchen and Lucky Cat, the man known for shouting (at adults) in the kitchen might be one of the nicest guys in the room. And if you need more proof, he's granted over 30 Make-A-Wish requests in just one day. For a man who's dazzled us with his culinary skills, he continues to wow us with his heart.