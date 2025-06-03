Avoid This Whiskey-Tasting Mistake So Your Palate Isn't Overwhelmed

Whiskey packs a punch, which is probably why tasting flights can seem intimidating for the uninitiated. In reality, however, they are a great way to become more familiar with the spirit and its many styles. That said, learning how to properly taste whiskey can greatly improve your experience. Of the many dos and don'ts of tasting, one faux-pas you should never make is rearranging the order of your flight.

Generally, whiskey flights are organized on a flight from least to most powerful. By gradually increasing in intensity, this ensures every whiskey can be evaluated accurately. As a result, switching the order can have major repercussions. Since stronger whiskeys will have heightened alcohol levels and richer flavor profiles, sampling them early on will overstimulate your palate and obscure your perception of taste going forward. This poses a particular problem for mild whiskies as their delicate nuances can become bulldozed entirely if sipped after an extensively aged, full proof, or worse yet, peated whiskey. Hence, why it's crucial to taste the spirits in the — ideally, ascending — order that they were presented to you.

Along with preventing your palate from becoming overwhelmed, tasting whiskey in its intended order guarantees the best expression of each spirit. Not to mention that it even makes different options easier to decipher when discussing or tasting whiskey in a group setting.