The 2 Ingredients Your Bland Homemade Hummus Probably Needs More Of
Perhaps one of the most versatile dips on earth, hummus comes in so many different flavors and can even use beans other than chickpeas. It's also a super easy recipe to make at home. But, if your hummus doesn't taste as good as the mezze you get at your local Mediterranean restaurant, it might be lacking two simple staples: salt and lemon.
A simple creamy hummus recipe consists of a foundation of chickpeas and tahini with olive oil to smooth everything out in the blender. These three key players all have very rich, earthy, and nutty flavors that will turn into a bland hummus without salt and lemon juice. Salt is arguably the most important flavor enhancer there is. It not only provides saltiness, but it also helps to bring out the specific notes of the main ingredients in a recipe. Even dessert recipes call for a pinch of salt to balance the sugar and enhance flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and fruit. So, if your hummus is tasteless or boring, salt is the first ingredient you should add. It will bring out the herbal notes of the olive oil, the earthiness of the chickpeas, and the sesame flavor of the tahini. Lemon juice is equally important to hummus because its acidity will cut through the richness of the tahini and the savoriness of the oil and chickpeas while also providing a complementary citrus fruitiness.
More tips for homemade hummus
Not adding salt and lemon juice is a mistake you might be making with hummus that results in a bland flavor. But there are other tips to improve hummus' flavor and texture to make it restaurant-worthy. In addition to salt, spices are another great way to enhance the flavor of hummus. Cumin, smoked paprika, Aleppo chili powder, and a pinch of cayenne offer a range of savory, smoky, and spicy flavors to a basic hummus recipe.
Of course, as you've probably noticed with store-bought brands like Sabra, you can add all kinds of veggies and aromatics to impart a different flavor entirely. Throw a can of drained roasted red peppers or a handful of kalamata olives into the blender with the foundational ingredients. Another way to dress up a plate of hummus is by topping it with toasted sesame seeds, roasted chickpeas, and an extra drizzle of high-quality olive oil, like this one from California Olive Ranch. Each whole ingredient will not only add texture, but also intensify the taste of its blended counterpart.
As for texture, the key to smooth and creamy hummus lies primarily in the chickpeas themselves. Most traditional hummus recipes call for using dried chickpeas soaked for hours, rid of their skins, and boiled to get that super soft, creamy consistency. Canned chickpeas are a shortcut, but you should still boil them for 20 minutes and remove the skins. For the smoothest, fluffiest texture, this ice cube tip will help amplify any hummus recipe.