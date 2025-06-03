The 2 Ingredients Your Bland Homemade Hummus Probably Needs More Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perhaps one of the most versatile dips on earth, hummus comes in so many different flavors and can even use beans other than chickpeas. It's also a super easy recipe to make at home. But, if your hummus doesn't taste as good as the mezze you get at your local Mediterranean restaurant, it might be lacking two simple staples: salt and lemon.

A simple creamy hummus recipe consists of a foundation of chickpeas and tahini with olive oil to smooth everything out in the blender. These three key players all have very rich, earthy, and nutty flavors that will turn into a bland hummus without salt and lemon juice. Salt is arguably the most important flavor enhancer there is. It not only provides saltiness, but it also helps to bring out the specific notes of the main ingredients in a recipe. Even dessert recipes call for a pinch of salt to balance the sugar and enhance flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and fruit. So, if your hummus is tasteless or boring, salt is the first ingredient you should add. It will bring out the herbal notes of the olive oil, the earthiness of the chickpeas, and the sesame flavor of the tahini. Lemon juice is equally important to hummus because its acidity will cut through the richness of the tahini and the savoriness of the oil and chickpeas while also providing a complementary citrus fruitiness.