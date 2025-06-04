The Old-School Beer Trick That Starts With Fire And Ends In Caramel Foam

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you imagine yourself in a place where, when you breathe in, you get mouthwatering aromas of caramel, chocolate babka, s'mores, and cinnamon buns, what kind of place are you picturing? A bakery? Well, how about a brewery? Thanks to a centuries-old German tradition, you can sip warm, toasty beer with pastry-like aromas unlocked and captured in a lush, velvety foam.

The practice is known as bierstacheln — German for "beer spike" — or bock poking. It's believed to have been invented by blacksmiths in Germany over 400 years ago. Looking to warm up with their beer in winter, they had the clever idea to stick hot pokers into it. We know what you're thinking: Hot beer? But this is about as far as you can get from that six-pack of light lager you accidentally left in your car on a July day. This is done to types of beers you actually should serve warmer, which have darker malts that work perfectly for the Maillard reaction that takes place when their sugars meet heat.

More aromas shine in beer when it's a bit warmer because its bubbles begin to release aroma compounds. Beers like stouts, porters, and dark lagers really show off their notes of toast, chocolate, coffee, caramel, toffee, and dark, dried fruits when hot-pokered. The sugars left over in these beers caramelize in the presence of such heat, too, enhancing their brown-sugar, pie-crust quality. Plus, as the beer heats, it releases carbon dioxide, which transforms into a creamy foam.