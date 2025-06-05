The Worst Microwavable Mac And Cheese Cup Isn't Cheesy At All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If boxed mac and cheese isn't fast enough, many of the most famous mac and cheese brands have come out with individually sized microwavable mac and cheese cups that are ready in just a couple of minutes. The steps for making individual cups are nearly identical to boxed mac and cheese, as you add water to the cup of noodles, nuke it, then stir in a packet of sauce or powder. But despite the similarities, not all mac and cheese cups are successful. And the worst microwavable mac and cheese cup fails on the most fundamental level.

After trying Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese Flamin' Hot flavor, we think the company should stick to crunchy snacks. We tasted 11 microwavable mac and cheese cups and ranked them based on flavor, cheesiness, and pasta texture. Despite many Cheetos flavors being known for their namesake cheesiness, the Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese Flamin' Hot flavor wasn't cheesy at all. The unnaturally red-hued Flamin' Hot packet we poured over the noodles certainly lived up to its name, and the flavor was also spot on. But Flamin' Hot isn't a cheesy flavor, so all we tasted was a fiery, spicy explosion. Worse still, the packet didn't form a cohesive sauce when mixed with the hot pasta. Instead, the water used to cook the pasta stayed at the bottom, and we were left with a powdery substance stuck to the pasta with a pool of bright red water at the bottom.