How To Give Your Kitchen A European Vibe Using Herbs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Decorating your home can be a highly personal activity, where striking a balance between style and functionality often presents a challenge. Giving your kitchen the right look and feel will not only help you feel more at home, but it can also promote more creativity in your cooking. There are plenty of kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful as well as other unique notions that are ideal for hanging overhead. If you want to add a European-inspired vibe to your kitchen, then an herb drying rack is a wonderful choice. In addition to being an aesthetically-pleasing conversation piece, it also allows you to keep your favorite herbs on the ready for plucking and adding to your favorite dishes.
You can easily buy your own rustic herb drying rack from a brand like Tnstbiee online for a quick solution or even make a handcrafted DIY version either using reclaimed wood or by repurposing everyday kitchen items. Depending on your level of handiness, this can look as simple or intricate as you like. The most important thing is that it will add a chic look to your home kitchen and also give you a way to extend the life of old herbs rather than letting your greenery go to waste.
Making an herb drying rack for your kitchen
As this piece of kitchen decor is meant for fashion as well as function, start by determining which kitchen herbs you use the most and would like to keep dried and hanging within close reach. Rosemary, thyme, and sage are all great options as well as tarragon and oregano, depending on your taste preferences. This also presents a unique opportunity to hang up herbs that you don't use as often to give you the incentive to try a new flavor accent in your cooking.
If starting with fresh herbs, make sure they are completely free of moisture before tying them into bunches and hanging them upside down to dry. Allow 5-10 days for the herbs to fully dry. As far as materials, for a more rustic look, reclaimed wood is an excellent idea. You can also employ basic macrame skills to create a custom hanger for your herbs. The visual of hanging herbs adds a homey and inviting touch to your kitchen and allows you to better immerse yourself into the sights and smells of the home cooking experience.