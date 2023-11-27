Before Tossing Your Old Herbs, Hang Them To Dry And Extend Their Usage

Nothing livens up your dishes like herbs — quite literally the spice of life when it comes to mealtime. A well-stocked spice rack of dried oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, and others add color, flavor, and interest to our soups, tacos, marinades, and everything in between. Using the basic store-bought options gets the job done, but drying your own herbs can yield a more vibrant, potent flavor, with no need to shell out the big bucks. This simple inexpensive hack is so obvious you may not have thought to try it, but with little more than some twine and time (though time-saving hacks like using the air-fryer are also an option), you can turn those bundles of fresh herbs into your own dried herbs that will be good for years to come.

First, wash your herbs and pat them dry. Removing moisture is key to proper drying for long-term use. Pick out any soggy leaves that have started to turn. Then split into bundles — less is more, as smaller bundles are better able to dry through. Tie twine around the stems and hang your bundles upside down, from kitchen shelving, in dark mud rooms or garages, or other dark, cool spaces. In a week or two, the herbs should be dry, crispy, and crumbly to the touch. Remove the leaves from the stems, crumble them into a rough powder, and store them in glass or plastic containers (or re-use store-bought spice containers). Be sure to label what's what before you stash herbs for future cooking.