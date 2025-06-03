Give Ice Cream Sandwiches An Extra Sweet Upgrade With A Childhood-Favorite Treat
There's no better way to beat the heat in the summertime than with a frozen dessert. If ice cream is your go-to, then you know the nostalgic joy of a messy, melty ice cream sandwich, either grabbed from your local ice cream truck or made at home for extra fun. With so many creative bases to switch up your ice cream sandwich, there's no shortage of ways to upgrade this classic treat to suit your taste preferences. For the '90s kids reading this, you might have heard that Pop-Tarts recently came out with a limited line of ice cream sandwiches in strawberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and chocolate fudge flavors. While this is a feat worthy of celebration, there's nothing quite like customizing your own ice cream sandwich between two Pop-Tarts for the ultimate fusion of your favorites.
Rather than remain beholden to a packaged version, DIY your ice cream sandwich for full flavor control. With so many Pop-Tarts flavors to choose from, you really can't go wrong. Pair your favorite toaster pastries with a coordinating or even contrasting ice cream for the perfect summer sweet. Let the frosting and filling guide your way to a delicious and unique snack. You might even be surprised by some of the creative combinations you come up with.
Mixing and matching your favorite flavors
When it comes to Pop-Tarts, the possibilities are nearly limitless. Give your sandwich the utmost gooey and melty texture by toasting your Pop-Tarts before loading them up with the ice cream filling of your choice. For a tried and true tart, start with a pair of brown sugar Pop-Tarts and fill them with your favorite vanilla, butter pecan, or salted caramel ice cream. You can even mix it up by using one snickerdoodle flavor and one brown sugar flavor. On the fruity side, it's hard to beat a pair of frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts in between which you've sandwiched strawberry, chocolate, or even Neapolitan ice cream.
For those who want the utmost in shareable decadent dessert, take a pair of s'mores Pop-Tarts and load marshmallow ice cream inside, adding chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and even graham cracker crumbles. Use frosted banana bread Pop-Tarts to make a banana split-inspired ice cream sandwich with banana ice cream, maraschino cherries, and chopped peanuts. If chocolate is your favorite, make an ice cream sandwich inspired by a Brooklyn blackout cake using frosted chocolate fudge Pop-Tarts, dark chocolate ice cream, and a drizzle of hot fudge.