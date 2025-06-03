10 Best Red Wines To Buy From Walmart, According To Reviews
A good price is important to most American shoppers when it comes to wine. In 2024, one YouGov survey found that 58% of adults in the U.S. would usually spend $20 or less on a bottle. This applies to most households across the country, even those who are bringing in $100,000 or more in their yearly salary. And it makes sense, because the same survey discovered that only 9% of American wine fans believe they would confidently be able to tell the difference between a $10 wine and a $100 wine.
If you want cheap, tasty wine, Walmart is a good place to start. In 2025, YouGov set out on another important mission. It wanted to find out, once and for all, which grocery store is the best in the U.S., and its conclusion? Walmart is top for everything, including affordability and quality. In fact, according to the market research company, more than 63% of American adults said that they would likely be stopping by Walmart for their next shopping trip.
If you're one of those adults, you'll find plenty of decent options in Walmart's red wine section. You'll find bottles of everything from cabernet sauvignon to Lambrusco to pinot noir. But to help you figure out which red wines are the very best from Walmart, we scanned a plethora of customer reviews on the grocery store chain's website. Find the results below (there's only one bottle priced above $20).
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Cellars has been producing wines since 2007, when it was founded by Joseph Carr as a tribute to his father, Josh. Today, the California-based winery offers a range of wines, from its chardonnay to prosecco, but it is arguably best known for the cabernet sauvignon. Josh Cellars produces around six varieties of this full-bodied red wine, from bourbon barrel-aged varieties to magnums of Paso Robles (which, as you may have guessed, is cabernet sauvignon produced in Paso Robles, California).
Josh Cellars' classic cabernet sauvignon, which was one of the first wines it ever produced, is one of its best. And of course, it's on this list because you can snap it up right now from Walmart. Hundreds of reviewers praised many things about this wine, including its smooth, rich, full body and its harmonious balance of dry and sweet flavors. Several also recommended bringing it along to dinner parties as a polite gift for the host, as it's guaranteed to be well-received. But the plus point that keeps coming up time and time again? That's the wine's value for money. At the time of writing, this bottle of good-quality cabernet sauvignon is $13.50. That's nearly $35 cheaper than Walmart's most expensive cabernet sauvignon, which comes from Robert Mondavi and has racked up considerably fewer rave reviews.
Apothic Red Blend Wine
A red blend wine is exactly what it sounds like — it's a combination of several different types of red wine. Winemakers have been blending wines for a long time. Centuries-old Chianti, for example, is an Italian wine made with Sangiovese grapes, but it can include grapes like canaiolo and cabernet sauvignon, too. If that sounds like your kind of wine, then the Apothic Red Blend — which is made from a blend of merlot, zinfandel, syrah, and cabernet sauvignon grapes — is worth a sip.
Right now, it's available to buy from Walmart for a little over $10, and, at the time of writing, it has clocked up over 2,000 ratings and reviews — nearly 90% of which give it a five or four-star ranking. Again, the price is a big selling point for several shoppers, but reviewers have also praised its fruity flavor, slight sweetness, and rich and smooth taste on the palate. "I keep trying to buy other reds that almost always cost more, and most times [they] do not taste as good to me as this simple red blend," wrote one Walmart reviewer.
Several reviewers recommended pairing this wine with a meal at dinner time. Some said they had enjoyed the Apothic Red Blend Wine alongside an Italian meal, for example, while others paired it with steak or roast beef. A number also claimed this was the perfect crowd-pleasing wine to take along to a dinner party.
Stella Rosa Black Semi-Sweet Red Wine
When most people think of sparkling wines, they think of white wines, like prosecco, cava, and Champagne. But while they may not be as famous, sparkling red wines are worth a taste, too. Like their white counterparts, they're usually best served chilled, and they can be bold in taste or light, depending on your preference.
Stella Rosa Wines, a U.S. winery that imports its grapes from Italy, specializes in many different types of sparkling wines, including red wines. If you like a semi-sweet taste with a delicate, semi-sparkling vibrancy, then consider giving its Black variety a try, which is usually available from Walmart for just under $11 a bottle.
This wine, which currently has nearly 1,600 five-star reviews from Walmart shoppers, is a low-alcohol red blend that combines flavors of dark, red berries, like blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Reviewers have praised its fruity, sweet notes, which are not overbearing and elevated by just the right amount of fizz. Plenty said it's ideal for special occasions, when you want to raise a glass of something a little bubbly and not too strong. At just 5% ABV a bottle, this is likely the perfect tipple for you if you like to keep the alcohol content of your wines low.
Roscato Rosso Dolce Red Wine
Another popular sparkling red available on Walmart's shelves comes from Roscato, another U.S. wine brand that specializes in wines made with Italian grapes. This time, however, the grapes are actually grown locally in the U.S. Like most of Roscato's offerings, this Rosso Dolce Red Wine is designed to be light, sweet, and generally crowd-pleasing.
It's a little fizzy, subtly sweet, and ideal for enjoying with salty foods, steak, or pizza — at least, that's what some of the Walmart reviewers who loved this wine say. Several also claimed they fell in love with the wine during a meal at Olive Garden, before seeking it out to buy for themselves from the grocery store.
It's a supermarket hit, clocking up nearly 600 ratings (over 500 of which are five stars) at the time of writing. Clocking in at 7% ABV a bottle, Roscato's Rosso Dolce Red Wine is not too strong, which also sets it apart from many other red wines (which can sometimes be up to 15%). Right now, you can grab a bottle from Walmart for just under $12.
Riunite Lambrusco Emilia
Italy exports a heck of a lot of wine. To be specific, research suggests that in 2023, Italy exported around $8.4 billion worth of wine around the world. The country makes many different varieties, including the aforementioned Chianti and prosecco, of course. But which is its number one export? It's Lambrusco, a light, sparkling, sweet, ruby red wine from Emilia-Romagna that is perfect for celebrating with or sipping in between bites of prosciutto on a casual weekend evening.
Some varieties of Lambrusco can be saccharine, but not all. This version from Riunite (one of the most popular Lambrusco brands) is indeed sweet, according to Walmart reviewers, but it is also light, effervescent, fruity, fragrant, and fun. Some also said it was great to cook with, especially for those who like to whip up rich Italian sauces.
The price, of course, was another major draw for many shoppers. Right now, it's less than $10 per 1.5-liter bottle. "Who is luckier?" asked one Walmart reviewer. "The guy who really enjoys an inexpensive wine, like Riunite Lambrusco, or the guy who really enjoys a $100 bottle of wine?" They also added that they like to pair this simple bottle of Lambrusco with many of their meals.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Fun fact: Charles Bukowski was a cabernet sauvignon fan. If, like the poet, you're a fan of this particular red's bold, rich, smooth taste, then consider snapping up Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi's Cabernet Sauvignon. On the nose, this bottle gives off aromas of dark fruits, herbs, and wood, but to taste, it brings in elements of olives and dark chocolate, too.
In general, this wine brings in positive reviews. Shoppers have praised its smooth texture and fruity taste, which is pleasant without being overpowering. A number recommended pairing it with a steak dinner, which backs up what we were previously told by the expert sommelier Richard Vayda, Director of Wine & Beverage Studies at the Institute of Culinary Education, back in 2022. Vayda explained that cabernet sauvignon wines have just the right amount of tannins to complement the flavor of steak, without overwhelming the dish.
Again, as with most of the wines on this list, the cost is a key selling point for many reviewers, who claim it gives a good level of bold flavor for the price. Right now, it's available from Walmart for just under $11.50. Again, this is a much cheaper option than the other Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon we mentioned earlier, which clocks in at nearly $50 a bottle.
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Pinot noir is a popular and incredibly versatile red wine. With key notes of dark fruits, like raspberries and cherries, sweeter flavors like hibiscus and vanilla, and the earthiness of mushrooms, it's a well-rounded wine that can be paired with everything from rich cheeses to steak Diane to creamy mushroom sauce.
If you're in Walmart and you're looking for a good pinot noir to add to your cart, consider Meiomi's version of the popular red. The California winery's pinot noir is aromatic, smooth, fruity, and subtly sweet, with notes of dark chocolate, according to reviews. Others praised the balance of tannins and acidity, while some complimented the wine's smoky notes.
"I purchased this bottle for an A-list celebrity in California, who said that this was hard to find because it was often sold out in her area," wrote one satisfied Walmart customer. This alleged celebrity fan is not alone: Meiomi's Pinot Noir has racked up more than 1,000 ratings with Walmart shoppers, and nearly 90% of those are five stars. It's worth noting that this wine is a little more expensive than the others on this list, but at just over $20, it won't break the bank either.
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
The difference between aged wine and non-aged wine is significant. Wines that have been left to age go through a chemical reaction, which impacts not only how they smell and taste, but also how they feel on the tongue. This is largely to do with the tannins — over time, the tannins (which are generally quite bitter) reduce, and this results in a smoother, nicer wine.
There are a few ways that winemakers can age wine, but recently, a popular trend has been to leave it in whiskey barrels. This tends to leave a bolder, oakier taste in the wine that some hate and others love. If you're in the latter camp, Walmart stocks a Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon from Robert Mondavi Private Selection.
Reviewers have praised the spice and heat in the wine, as well as its oaky notes and slight bitterness. Several claimed that you can still taste the remnants of bourbon in the wine, so this is definitely a bottle for lovers of the smooth American whiskey. Again, reviewers agreed that this is another great value bottle of Robert Mondavi wine. Right now, you can pick up a bottle from Walmart for under $12.
Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon
During 2020, boxed wine sales started to climb, largely because of their bigger capacity, longer shelf life, better value, and environmental credentials (boxed wines have a lower carbon footprint than bottled varieties). Although boxed wines are far from as popular as traditional bottled wine, today, they are still growing in popularity. Research suggests that the global market could exceed a value of $3.3 billion by 2032.
If boxed wine appeals to you, one highly rated option on Walmart's shelves comes from Black Box Wines. The company prides itself on providing consumers with quality wine that can stay fresh for up to six weeks and is half as expensive as similar bottled wine varieties. In the past, we have recommended its merlot, but today, we're putting forward its cabernet sauvignon variety.
Reviewers claim the Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon, which is available from Walmart for under $20, is consistently tasty, a good value for money, smooth, and strong. It's worth noting that this is, indeed, a strong wine, at 13.5% ABV. For proof that boxed wine can be just as popular as bottled versions, the Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon has racked up more than 600 ratings from Walmart shoppers at the time of writing, 90% of which score it with four or five stars. "Black Box never fails," wrote one Walmart shopper. "Beautiful flavor, and I love that it stays fresh."
Stella Rosa Rosso Red Berry Semi-Sweet Red Wine
Another entry from Stella Rosa, this Rosso Red Berry red wine is also semi-sweet and semi-sparkling, with fruity notes of red berries. Again, it's low in alcohol, at only 5% ABV, which makes it a good choice for those who enjoy a tipple but don't like to go overboard.
Usually available for just under $11 at Walmart, reviewers have praised the wine's price and low alcohol content. They have also complimented its smooth, soft, and bubbly texture, as well as the slightly sweet, simple taste. "I have a stockpile of it in my wine rack under my dining room table," wrote one happy Walmart customer.
Just like many other sparkling reds, this bottle from Stella Rosa should be served chilled, and preferably with plenty of delicious Italian food, like garlic bread, pasta primavera, and a selection of cheese. If you're taken with Stella Rosa's selection of sparkling reds, Walmart stocks several unique options from Stella Rosa. There's the brand's Blueberry Semi-Sweet Red Wine, for example, its Peach Semi-Sweet Moscato, Strawberry Rose Semi-Sweet Rose Wine, and Watermelon Semi-Sweet Moscato.
Methodology
To state the obvious, not everyone has the same taste. Flavors can be polarizing and divisive — like oysters or blue cheese, for example. Some people are born with the unfortunate cilantro "soap" gene, while others can't get enough of the citrusy herb. Red wine might not be quite as divisive as cilantro, but that doesn't mean that everyone agrees on what flavors and aromas make up a good glass. That's why you may disagree with some of the Walmart red wines we have recommended in this list. But that said, we can promise you that we did our utmost to ensure that doesn't happen.
Here's what we did to come up with our list: Firstly, we checked Walmart's rankings, only selecting wines that had more than 500 reviews and a rating of above four stars. We then scanned through these reviews to ensure that shoppers had good things to say on important points, like body, texture, flavor, and price (after all, what's better than a good value wine that also ticks all the boxes on quality?). Doing this helped us get a well-rounded overview of what we think are Walmart's very best red wines. From cabernet sauvignon to low-alcohol sparkling reds to pinot noir, there's something for everyone.