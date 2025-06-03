10 Best Red Wines To Buy From Walmart, According To Reviews

A good price is important to most American shoppers when it comes to wine. In 2024, one YouGov survey found that 58% of adults in the U.S. would usually spend $20 or less on a bottle. This applies to most households across the country, even those who are bringing in $100,000 or more in their yearly salary. And it makes sense, because the same survey discovered that only 9% of American wine fans believe they would confidently be able to tell the difference between a $10 wine and a $100 wine.

If you want cheap, tasty wine, Walmart is a good place to start. In 2025, YouGov set out on another important mission. It wanted to find out, once and for all, which grocery store is the best in the U.S., and its conclusion? Walmart is top for everything, including affordability and quality. In fact, according to the market research company, more than 63% of American adults said that they would likely be stopping by Walmart for their next shopping trip.

If you're one of those adults, you'll find plenty of decent options in Walmart's red wine section. You'll find bottles of everything from cabernet sauvignon to Lambrusco to pinot noir. But to help you figure out which red wines are the very best from Walmart, we scanned a plethora of customer reviews on the grocery store chain's website. Find the results below (there's only one bottle priced above $20).