What You Need On Your Charcuterie Board When Serving Pinot Noir

Charcuterie boards provide a nearly unlimited palate of meats and cheeses to work from, and serving pinot noir alongside them is only going to make them better. Pinot noir is one of the most recognizable wine grapes in the world, famous for their role in Burgundy wine but also grown from California to New Zealand. Its low tannins and fruity flavors are crowd-pleasers, but it has a depth that can produce an amazing variety of flavors depending on where it's grown. That makes it very versatile in pairing with food, but it always helps to get a little guidance when you have so many choices. So Tasting Table asked an expert, John Montez, the training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, what he would serve on a charcuterie board with a glass of pinot noir.

Montez told us that pinot noir runs the gamut from "understated and full-bodied Burgundies to the lighter and more fruit-forward styles from the West Coast of the United States." But that no matter where your wine is from, Monetez says, "Pinot noir will make for a zippy, tangy wine that pairs well with high butterfat cheeses." While high butterfat can encompass lots of cheese, like the popular Brie, Montez recommends "sheep's milk cheeses made in the Basque style such as Ossau Iraty or Murray's Buttermilk Basque." He likes a pairing that matches Pinot Noir's fruity flavor and says, "Look for a sheep's milk cheese aged between 2 and 6 months that will still have plenty of berry notes."