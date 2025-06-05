The Glitzy Palm Springs Hotel Restaurant Frank Sinatra Frequented

As one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra was known to frequent restaurants all over the United States. But one of the most posh is undoubtedly Melvyn's, a restaurant inside Ingleside Estate in Palm Springs, California. Sinatra was in good company in loving this restaurant in particular. It was also one of Elizabeth Taylor's favorite restaurants and one of Marilyn Monroe's favorite spots, too. But what exactly sets this famous eatery apart? Let's take a closer look at the luxurious hub that has remained stylish through the decades.

Outfitted with timelessly elegant furnishings and rich colors, Melvyn's is effortlessly chic. But it's the menu that kept so many celebrities, Sinatra included, coming back for seconds. This restaurant serves up classics that match its aesthetic. Think seafood towers, shrimp cocktail, French onion soup, and a wedge salad, for starters. Entrees include an array of steaks, seafood, and American favorites like burgers, pasta, and roasted chicken. One dish, however, remained Sinatra's go-to order. Chances are, you've already guessed it: the steak Diane.