The Glitzy Palm Springs Hotel Restaurant Frank Sinatra Frequented
As one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra was known to frequent restaurants all over the United States. But one of the most posh is undoubtedly Melvyn's, a restaurant inside Ingleside Estate in Palm Springs, California. Sinatra was in good company in loving this restaurant in particular. It was also one of Elizabeth Taylor's favorite restaurants and one of Marilyn Monroe's favorite spots, too. But what exactly sets this famous eatery apart? Let's take a closer look at the luxurious hub that has remained stylish through the decades.
Outfitted with timelessly elegant furnishings and rich colors, Melvyn's is effortlessly chic. But it's the menu that kept so many celebrities, Sinatra included, coming back for seconds. This restaurant serves up classics that match its aesthetic. Think seafood towers, shrimp cocktail, French onion soup, and a wedge salad, for starters. Entrees include an array of steaks, seafood, and American favorites like burgers, pasta, and roasted chicken. One dish, however, remained Sinatra's go-to order. Chances are, you've already guessed it: the steak Diane.
Order like Sinatra for a tableside performance
When dining out, Sinatra always ordered the steak Diane. Fortunately, anyone who visits Ingleside Estate for dinner at Melvyn's can do the same to this day. Steak Diane features a flambé sauce that the waiters apply tableside, adding plenty of flair to the dining experience. Once the dish is plated in front of you, the steak is topped with a rich cognac, garlic, and mushroom sauce. Whether you want to eat like Sinatra or simply crave a dramatic, indulgent dinner, this meal is considered a classic for good reason. If you're lucky, you might be seated at table 13, which was kept open for the singer in case he dropped in.
Although Sinatra always ordered his meal with a glass of Jack Daniels and some water, there are plenty of other side and drink combinations to choose from. Apart from the quintessential steakhouse sides like creamed spinach, carrots, and a loaded baked potato, Melvyn's offers a few other options as well. Mac and cheese, truffle fries, and fried Brussels sprouts are some of the more inspired ways to update Sinatra's trademark order.