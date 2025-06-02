Should You Keep Kirkland Irish Cream In The Fridge? Here's What You Need To Know

Irish cream is one of those drinks that almost everyone seems to love. It's not the kind of thing you'll drink a whole bottle of in one sitting, but it's great for mixed drinks and shots, especially when you're entertaining. Smooth, creamy, and sweet, it hits a lot of the notes you want without being harsh.

Because it's made with real cream, you might think that it needs to be treated differently from other kinds of alcohol. You can keep a bottle of whiskey on your shelf for years, but something with cream in it seems like it should be refrigerated, right? When it comes to Kirkland Irish Cream, that's not the case. And that's not because it's of inferior quality. We compared Kirkland Irish Cream with Bailey's, and Kirkland may surprise you.

Kirkland Irish Cream, along with other brands like Baileys, doesn't require refrigeration. The instructions on the back of the bottle recommend storing the liquor between 32 degrees Fahrenheit and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. So it won't hurt to put it in the fridge by any means, but it's not needed. It will stay safe on your shelf for up to 6 months after opening. That's true of Kirkland's Irish Country Cream Wine Cocktail, as well.