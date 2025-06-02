Should You Keep Kirkland Irish Cream In The Fridge? Here's What You Need To Know
Irish cream is one of those drinks that almost everyone seems to love. It's not the kind of thing you'll drink a whole bottle of in one sitting, but it's great for mixed drinks and shots, especially when you're entertaining. Smooth, creamy, and sweet, it hits a lot of the notes you want without being harsh.
Because it's made with real cream, you might think that it needs to be treated differently from other kinds of alcohol. You can keep a bottle of whiskey on your shelf for years, but something with cream in it seems like it should be refrigerated, right? When it comes to Kirkland Irish Cream, that's not the case. And that's not because it's of inferior quality. We compared Kirkland Irish Cream with Bailey's, and Kirkland may surprise you.
Kirkland Irish Cream, along with other brands like Baileys, doesn't require refrigeration. The instructions on the back of the bottle recommend storing the liquor between 32 degrees Fahrenheit and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. So it won't hurt to put it in the fridge by any means, but it's not needed. It will stay safe on your shelf for up to 6 months after opening. That's true of Kirkland's Irish Country Cream Wine Cocktail, as well.
How to store Irish cream
It's best to keep your Irish cream sealed and stored in a cool place. Even though the fridge isn't necessary, you do want to keep it away from heat sources and direct sunlight. You also want to make sure you check your brand's label. Bailey's, the most popular brand of Irish Cream, keeps longer than Kirkland. The company guarantees its product for two years from the date of manufacture, whether it's open or not. If you're interested in other brands, we ranked 14 Irish cream liqueurs.
Cream liqueurs are shelf-stable for a couple of reasons. The alcohol content acts as a preservative for the cream, but there is more to it than that. An emulsion between the fat in the cream and the alcohol is where the stability comes from, according to a study from the SAR Journal of Pathology and Microbiology. Baileys may have a longer shelf life because it uses a different emulsification technique than Kirkland. Note that Kirkland's Irish Country Cream has a lower alcohol content at 13.9% compared to the 17% in Bailey's, and this may affect shelf life, too.
For the best taste and freshness, we think the best way to store cream liqueurs is in the fridge, but it's not a requirement. If you leave it out overnight, you don't need to worry that it will go bad.