How To Store Cream Liqueurs For The Best Freshness
Some cocktails, like this decadent Baileys s'mores float, hinge on the use of a cream liqueur to achieve that creamy consistency and sweet(ish) flavor. But unless you sip down those creamy cocktails on a regular basis, there will likely be plenty of cream liqueur left over at the end of the night. You can keep a lot of your booze, like vodka, on the home bar or in the freezer — but cream liqueurs require different storage to stay fresh and not spoil.
Even if you're dealing with the best Irish cream liqueurs, the proper storage is essential. Skip the bar cabinet, however, because opened bottles of cream liqueur should be stored in your refrigerator if you want to preserve the flavor and maintain its freshness. Check the bottle for precise instructions, because many cream liqueurs are shelf stable and don't have to be in the fridge, but like we said, refrigeration will keep it fresh, which is the ultimate goal. Meanwhile, an unopened bottle of cream liqueur can be stored at room temperature without sacrificing the freshness and flavor notes.
The expected shelf life of cream liqueurs and when it's time to toss the bottle out
Store your opened bottle of cream liqueur as we advise and it should last up to six months if it's opened and two years if you don't crack the top. Every type is a little different, so check your bottle. For example, Baileys lasts two years from the package date, regardless of if it's open or not. Of course, check the expiration or best-by date on the bottle for guidance if you don't know how long it's been in the house.
Nobody wants a bad cocktail, so there are some signs that the creamy liqueur is ready to throw out. First, perform the smell test and if it smells like rancid dairy milk, then pour it down the drain. If the consistency turns from creamy to chunky, then it's best not to use the liqueur. Any signs of mold or mildew in the bottle also mean it's past its prime. Waste is certainly avoidable, especially with booze, so use your cream liqueur in our frozen Nutella mudslide recipe before it hits that expiration date.