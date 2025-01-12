How To Store Cream Liqueurs For The Best Freshness

Some cocktails, like this decadent Baileys s'mores float, hinge on the use of a cream liqueur to achieve that creamy consistency and sweet(ish) flavor. But unless you sip down those creamy cocktails on a regular basis, there will likely be plenty of cream liqueur left over at the end of the night. You can keep a lot of your booze, like vodka, on the home bar or in the freezer — but cream liqueurs require different storage to stay fresh and not spoil.

Even if you're dealing with the best Irish cream liqueurs, the proper storage is essential. Skip the bar cabinet, however, because opened bottles of cream liqueur should be stored in your refrigerator if you want to preserve the flavor and maintain its freshness. Check the bottle for precise instructions, because many cream liqueurs are shelf stable and don't have to be in the fridge, but like we said, refrigeration will keep it fresh, which is the ultimate goal. Meanwhile, an unopened bottle of cream liqueur can be stored at room temperature without sacrificing the freshness and flavor notes.