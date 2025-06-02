Why This Once-Popular Soup Is Now Banned In The US

Once the pinnacle of American fine dining and celebration fare, these days, it's more likely to get you fined than fed. Just as shark fin soup has become a point of contention between conservationists and chefs, the fall of turtle soup reflects a broader cultural reckoning with how culinary trends impact endangered species.

Consuming turtle meat has been banned in the United States since the enactment of the Endangered Species Act in 1973, making it illegal to "take" (which includes pursuing, trapping, harming, wounding, harassing, or killing) endangered species, encompassing all six species of sea turtles found in U.S. waters. Sadly, by the time the legislation had been passed, the sea turtle population had been so significantly diminished by overfishing that it was hardly considered a viable commercial pursuit. So how did this rich, gelatinous staple of high-society banquets and political feasts go from delicacy to felony? The answer begins well before turtle soup reached the presidential tables of the Gilded Age.

Before the tragic overharvesting and subsequent legal protection, turtle meat was a staple protein for Native American tribes. European sailors and early American colonists also came to depend on it due to the abundant population and easy hunting prospect of the large, docile animals. Probably because of its reputation as a survival food during the early 1700s, much like lobster, turtle meat was considered "poor man's meat," and the plentiful turtle came to be reserved for consumption by servants, enslaved people, prisoners, and livestock.