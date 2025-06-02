The Tiny McDonald's Spoon That Stirred Up Trouble In The 1970s

As noted by TIME, McDonald's was not embarrassed that the spoons were being misused in this way. But after that Baltimore hearing, Nalepka called McDonald's then-President Ed Schmidt because she thought he should have been embarrassed. After 20 minutes, he agreed to redesign the spoons, she wrote on CNBC.

The company is no stranger to adapting to controversy. It dropped its Supersize menu in 2004 because "not many Supersize fries are sold," said spokesperson Walt Riker via CBS News. And while "Super Size Me" documentarian Morgan Spurlock confirmed the timing was just a coincidence after his film, according to the Guardian, it also came on the heels of a historic 2002 lawsuit by two teens accusing the chain of making them obese. The optics for Supersize and unhealthy menus were bad.

In the 1980s, McDonald's had to field environmental concerns due to its McD.L.T. burger, one of the menu items we definitely don't miss. Packaged in a double-sided Styrofoam package to separate the hot side from the cold side, the waste was basically double that of a normal burger. Bowing to pressure from environmentalist groups, the package and sandwich were eliminated by the early 1990s.

Given its concern with optics, it's not hard to see why the company wanted to distance itself from what drug users dubbed the "McSpoon" and put the whole controversy behind them. Besides, based on our review of its coffee, they don't want anything to draw more attention to it. Skip the coffee and try one of these much better breakfast items instead.