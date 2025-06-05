Costco Shoppers Are Fuming Over The Flimsy Packaging On This Fan Favorite BBQ Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Condiments add so much flavor to dishes. However, things can get messy when the bottles don't work so well. Costco shoppers are currently heated over the Japanese BBQ sauce brand, Bachan, for its seemingly faulty caps. The lid breaks too quickly and can allow the liquid to discharge swiftly. In a Costco subreddit post, one user noted how the cap appears to break easily. "I have never gotten through a bottle without breaking the cap. This time the cap came off after the third use, a new record," the poster wrote alongside a photo of a Bachan Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce bottle with its unmistakable red cap ripped off.

The post currently has over 630 upvotes and at least 170 comments, with other buyers also having the same issue. Another person chimed in underneath the original photo, saying that they were forced to give up on the bottles and poured the sweet but zesty liquid into a different container as they couldn't deal with the constant leaks down the side of the bottle. One sauce lover agreed, adding that they hate the cap design, with another interjecting that they have the smaller BBQ bottle and the same thing always happens with his product.

On Bachan's official product page on Amazon, some tasters also expressed their unhappiness with the cap's structure. One reviewer lamented that their purchase was already broken when the package arrived. Another agreed and said the seal was already ripped when they received the product. In a separate Reddit post shared in the Costco sub, a different buyer also groaned about the cap's design flaw. The person wrote that the lid made a terrible mess in their kitchen due to the wonky lid design.