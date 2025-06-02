You Might Not Want To Use Banana Peels To Fertilize Your House Plants. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you perused the best houseplants to add to your kitchen and committed to a few favorites? Then you're undoubtedly eagerly watching for those plants to really blossom, and wondering how you can ensure they live a long, healthy life. There is no better upgrade for both the aesthetics and atmosphere of your home than the addition of some colorful plants. Because we're always on the lookout for savvy plant-care hacks, we were excited to learn overripe bananas enrich plants and soil with their nutrients. But that's for outside gardens. What about houseplants — is it worth going fully bananas on this fertilizer approach?

Sadly, bananas don't bring the same magic to indoor plants. Outside, bananas whole or blended into a paste contribute their nutrients — potassium, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorous — that are great for plant growth and health. They attract microorganisms that boost soil health, too, as they break down. They even bring birds and bees to your garden, which helps keep pests away. Indoors, though, these benefits flip. With no birds and bees to attract, bananas can instead put out the call to gnats, flies, and cockroaches. And while the nutrients that come from their decomposition are a great long-term investment in your garden, that process actually happens too slowly for one potted houseplant to get any benefits. Essentially, inside, bananas don't deliver nutrients but do lure bugs.