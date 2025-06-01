Stop Throwing Out Old Wine Corks, And Use Them For This Hack Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know that wine corks are made sustainably from responsibly harvested bark? It's only right that we keep that eco-friendliness going. There are all kinds of interesting ideas for repurposing wine corks instead of tossing them. Use wine corks to polish rusty knives or to safely handle hot pots and pan lids. Cut them into little circles and stick them on your cabinet doors to silence them when they shut. Turn wine corks into name-card holders for your dinner parties, or into coasters for your home bar. Or, you can go full DIY home decor, and save your corks up to create a unique statement wall.

TikTok user @regitzejaeger posted a video of the process for accomplishing this idea. You'll need a lot of wine corks and a lot of patience, because you have to cut every cork in half lengthwise. The former is the fun part — simply save every cork from every bottle you enjoy, and over time, you'll accumulate a good collection. For the latter, as the TikTok video shows, you can chip away while you watch TV or listen to music. In the comments, this TikToker specifies she uses miter shears to handle easily and precisely slicing the corks. Once you've got a ton of halved corks, you can begin gluing them onto your wall. If you want lasting results, skip the Elmer's glue and use a construction adhesive. Create vertical lines, horizontal ones, or get even craftier.