The Wine Cork Hack For Polishing Rusty Kitchen Knives

Every kitchen, no matter how basic, should have at least one or two kitchen knives. A good knife is indispensable for basic tasks like chopping, dicing, and breaking down ingredients, making it a cornerstone of meal preparation. But while kitchen knives are known for their durability, they still need some maintenance and care to stay in prime condition. If your knives (especially carbon steel knives) have seen better days and are sporting some rust, no worries. There's a very simple hack that you can use to give them their shine back and all you need is a wine cork.

The secret to this hack lies in the natural softness and resilience of cork. It's gentle enough not to scratch the blade while being abrasive enough to scrub off stubborn food debris and flakes of rusty metal.

The method is simple: Begin by giving your knife a brief rinse under the tap, followed by a gentle scrub using the soft side of a kitchen sponge to eliminate any surface debris. Next, grab a wine cork and, using its flat end, glide it along the knife's length. If the residues are a bit too stubborn, you can use a mild detergent to give the cork some extra cleaning power. After you've removed all the dregs, wash the knife in warm, soapy water, rinse, and dry it. At this stage, your knife should gleam and be entirely free of rust.