When planning a dream trip to Italy, your mind (and stomach) may wander to creamy scoops of gelato, thick slices of Sicilian-style pizza, or almond cookies. But among the country's rich culinary traditions, there's a lesser-known treat you can find only in Modica, a baroque town in the south of Sicily. Modica Chocolate (Cioccolato di Modica), known for its pure cocoa taste, minimal ingredients, and granulated texture, involves an age-old cold-pressing technique. Unlike most chocolate-making processes used today, which involve heating cocoa, sugar, and other ingredients to smooth and emulsify the mixture, Modica Chocolate involves working cocoa and sugar together at relatively low temperatures, which prevents the sugar from dissolving. You can spot a bar of Modica Chocolate by its coarse look, brittle bite, and the feeling of sugar crystals on your tongue.

It's said that the Spaniards brought cocoa beans from the Americas to Italy in the 16th century, during Spain's multi-century occupation of the country. In time, Sicilians began cold-pressing the fruit and mixing it with sugar and spices to make sweetened cocoa beverages. Eventually, this process expanded to develop chunks and bars of coarse Modica Chocolate, retaining the long-used cold-working method of avoiding exposing the ingredients to too much heat. Practiced for centuries, the cold-worked chocolate technique remains key to the regional confection — Modica Chocolate even carries a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) stamp, which it received back in 2018, further preserving the treat's quintessential ingredient purity, grainy texture, long-standing craft, and cold-working technique.