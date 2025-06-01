The Kitchen Decor That Looks Nice But Could Be Crowding Your Space
The best kitchen designs balance functionality and flair. From placement of appliances to materials used for backsplashes, details can make a big difference in the heart of your home. One addition can command a bit more attention than others, however, and that's range hoods. Range hoods are musts when designing kitchen spaces, as these appliances help with ventilation and can help control moisture levels. Without one, odors and grease will not only infiltrate your kitchen but can also embed into fabrics, walls, and even art in your home. Yet selecting range hoods requires some care. The right-sized appliance needs to span the size of the cooktop in order to properly take care of odors and fumes, but too big a hood in a small kitchen can make the space feel crowded.
For kitchens with open-layout designs, the style and scale of an extractor hood can contribute to an aesthetic backdrop. But the wrong choice can feel overwhelming in a tight space, turning dreamy decor into a poorly designed kitchen disappointment. Fortunately, there are many styles of hoods that can be considered. Freestanding styles are better suited for larger spaces, while built-in hoods can emphasize unique architectural elements in a home. For smaller kitchens and studios, integrated hoods are often better as they stand out less but still offer necessary functionality.
Choosing the right range hood for your kitchen
Where your range is located will help determine which kind of hood design is suitable. If a stovetop is on an island or in front of pretty windows that open up to a lawn, a hood design may not suit. Something called a retractable downdraft will be the better choice for these space-limited layouts. You can also find custom plaster hoods to match traditional and Mediterranean-influenced kitchen design or opt for a sleek stainless steel hood to give a more industrial and modern aesthetic. Some designers may opt for hobs that have extractor units included so that extra space isn't devoted to a hood piece if space is an issue.
Finally, different building codes may mandate the piece, while the choice can be optional for other homeowners. You'll need to check your local rules before going about ordering. In addition to regulations, range hoods are the kind of components that need to be considered well in advance — and long before you begin any kitchen remodeling – as some models will require adjustments to heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. Installing these kind of range hoods is not always an easy fix for kitchen renovations already underway.