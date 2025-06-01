The Kitchen Decor That Looks Nice But Could Be Crowding Your Space

The best kitchen designs balance functionality and flair. From placement of appliances to materials used for backsplashes, details can make a big difference in the heart of your home. One addition can command a bit more attention than others, however, and that's range hoods. Range hoods are musts when designing kitchen spaces, as these appliances help with ventilation and can help control moisture levels. Without one, odors and grease will not only infiltrate your kitchen but can also embed into fabrics, walls, and even art in your home. Yet selecting range hoods requires some care. The right-sized appliance needs to span the size of the cooktop in order to properly take care of odors and fumes, but too big a hood in a small kitchen can make the space feel crowded.

For kitchens with open-layout designs, the style and scale of an extractor hood can contribute to an aesthetic backdrop. But the wrong choice can feel overwhelming in a tight space, turning dreamy decor into a poorly designed kitchen disappointment. Fortunately, there are many styles of hoods that can be considered. Freestanding styles are better suited for larger spaces, while built-in hoods can emphasize unique architectural elements in a home. For smaller kitchens and studios, integrated hoods are often better as they stand out less but still offer necessary functionality.