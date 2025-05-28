The Toxic Fast Food Condiment Mistake Everyone Needs To Avoid

Avoiding cross-contamination is a wise choice. Why juggle with fire? However, that is just one small step towards protecting yourself from PFAS. After committing to never again squirting condiments on your paper bags, what next? Ideally, limit the amount of fast food you consume. PFAS are heavily bio-accumulative, meaning they tend to build up in our systems over time. The less exposure to fast food, the lower your overall risk.

If that sounds impossible, though, focus on limiting exposure to packaging instead. Remove the food from its wrappers immediately, and never reheat items in their original boxing. When heated, these containers can leach. Styrofoam and plastic are common culprits (hence why you should think twice before you reheat Chinese takeout in the containers).

As for the future of fast-food packaging? You might recall that at least two fast food chains were sued over this forever chemicals report. One of these was McDonald's, which subsequently committed to eliminating all PFAS from its packaging by 2025. As of 2024, there were announcements that McDonald's was updating its McFlurry cups with sustainability in mind. And the FDA has said that packaging containing PFAS is no longer sold in the U.S. However, the agency continues to test many products and even allows them in some circumstances. In short, the needle is slowly moving. However, consumer awareness is non-negotiable — be proactive, and ensure you do your best to limit your own intake. There's no better protection than prevention.