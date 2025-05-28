This Cheap Tool Helps Free Up Counter Space Around A Tiny Kitchen Sink

Space feels like a luxury sometimes, particularly in a smaller kitchen. This is especially true for a small sink area that gathers crockery and cutlery on top of housing relevant cleaning materials. But there's a very affordable and super practical way to create more countertop space around the sink: a sponge holder. Available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, these little gems hang out inside the sink, held aloft by suction cups, magnets, or a saddle-type bar that hangs over the divider between two sink basins.

Sponge holders are the perfect spot for your kitchen cleaning essentials between washes, giving them ventilation to dry thoroughly while allowing residual water to drip directly into the sink without leaving a mess on the countertop. Even better, it keeps dirty dishwater from pooling around the sponge. The cheapest are those made from plastic or silicone, but make sure you get one that is rust-resistant and possibly translucent, so you can see any dirty bits gathering at the bottom, signaling that it's time for a wash. Since these aren't the most durable of the three types, they may need to be replaced more often.

Alternatively, the aluminum chrome-plated sponge holders are marginally more pricey but are more durable than the plastic ones. They are also rust-resistant and stand up well against corrosion. You'll pay the most for stainless steel sponge holders, but you'll get more bang for your buck here. Built for durability, the stainless steel holders are moisture-resistant too, on top of boasting the same benefits as their chrome-plated counterparts.