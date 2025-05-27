This Spindrift Sparkling Water Flavor Will Transport You To A Tropical Oasis

Looking at online reviews, it seems we're not the only fans of Spindrift's island punch. When the brand announced the release of the flavor on Instagram, users were quick to compliment it. One person called it the "best flavor" Spindrift has ever made, adding that they "can't get enough". Another person raved about the "genuine taste," saying, "It tastes just like POG juice without all the sugar. Truly amazing job."

Target shoppers also enjoy the flavor, calling it refreshing, delicious, and balanced. One person said that it was the perfect cocktail replacement, and another praised the rich flavors. "All sparkling water tends to taste the same to me. This one does a good job of telling my nose that something more exciting is going on," they said.

Our tester suggests trying the island punch as a cocktail mixer. You could use it to make a sparkling grown-up jungle juice or a lighter tropical passion fruit margarita. However, the drink also stands up perfectly when sipped on its own, especially if it's poured over ice. It might not exactly be a ticket to paradise, but track down an umbrella straw and the right tiki mug, and anything is possible.