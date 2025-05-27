A Tall Starbucks Refresher Has More Caffeine Than This Popular Soda

When you're in the mood for a special drink, but don't want your knees jittering from caffeine, you might order a Starbucks Refresher. These iced drinks made of water, dried fruit, and fruit flavorings sound like the ideal caffeine-free sipper, right? On the contrary, every Refresher on the Starbucks menu contains more caffeine than one popular soda, even if you order your drink tall — the smallest size for iced drinks.

A tall Starbucks drink equals 12 ounces, and a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine. By comparison, tall Refreshers contain a surprising 35 to 45 milligrams. This stays the same whether you order basic versions, or ones with lemonade or coconut milk. While 12 ounces of Coke also contains 39 grams of sugar and 140 calories, which are above that of any Refresher, you're still going to get a slight buzz from your Starbucks order.

The caffeine content might change if you try some add-ins to elevate your Starbucks Refresher, but unfortunately, there's no way to eliminate it. All Refreshers are made from proprietary flavored bases, which contain green coffee extract from unroasted coffee beans. Your barista can't just take the coffee extract out of the base, so if you're highly sensitive to caffeine, you're better off ordering something else.