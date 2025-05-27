This Is Why Not All Machines Use The Exact Same Espresso Pods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Say, you have a Nespresso and you're fresh out of pods, you might've wondered once or twice if you could swap in another brand's pod, like Keurig, or not. After all, they're all capsules filled with ground coffee... they should all work the same, right? Well, not quite — Keurig and Nespresso pods aren't universal, and there are a couple of reasons why.

First, it's physically impossible to fit a K-Cup into a Nespresso and vice versa. K-Cups measure about 2.08 inches across, while a Nespresso pod is much smaller at only around 1.45 inches. If you ever try to plug a K-Cup into a Nespresso, the pod would be stuck. Put a Nespresso pod into a Keurig and it'll just fall to the bottom without securing properly.

But they're designed this way for a reason: a big chunk of Keurig and Nespresso revenues comes from the sales of branded coffee pods. A universal pod would hurt their bottom line, so these companies have always maintained unique, non-interchangeable pod designs. In fact, both Keurig and Nespresso have gone a step further and controversially implemented a "gate-keeping" device into some of their more recent machines (all Nespresso Vertuo and some newer Keurigs like the Keurig K-Supreme). It's basically a reader that reads a barcode printed on the foil cover. If it doesn't recognize the code, the machine would just straight up refuse to work. Heavy-handed? Yes. Frustrating? Absolutely! But right now, it's just one of the things you need to accept when you choose a capsule coffee machine.