Elevate Your Homemade Pie With This Sweet French Sauce

Whether you're a fruit, nut, or cream pie fan, a slice of homemade pie tastes even better with classic American accompaniments like a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream brand or a dollop of freshly whipped cream. That said, if you're willing to explore different culinary horizons, crème anglaise is the sweet French sauce you should make to elevate your homemade pie.

Meaning "English cream" in France, crème anglaise is essentially a pourable vanilla custard consisting of hot milk, sugar, and egg yolks. French desserts from cakes to tarts receive a drizzle of crème anglaise or are served alongside a beautifully presented custardy puddle or smear. Considering milk, sugar, and egg yolks, not to mention the custard itself, are the foundation for American ice cream, it makes sense that vanilla-flavored crème anglaise would work well as a pie accompaniment. You can also use it in conjunction with ice cream or whipped cream for even more extravagance. It'll add a bakery-worthy presentation to an otherwise bare plate of pie.

We have a recipe for crème anglaise from a New York City pastry chef that uses a 50/50 blend of whole milk and heavy cream for an even richer taste and texture. Because it's a custard, the method for making crème anglaise requires tempering the egg yolks by adding a portion of the hot, sugary, creamy milk to the egg yolks and whisking to combine before adding the egg mixture to the rest of the hot milk in a pot.