Don't Start On That Homemade Teriyaki Sauce Until Making This Decision

The sweet tang of teriyaki sauce is an easy way to give your favorite Asian dish a burst of flavor. Although the sauce you know and love isn't strictly Japanese, there's no denying what a staple it's become for Japanese-American cooking. It's a versatile condiment that can be used as a marinade, a glaze for cooking, or a dipping sauce for anything that takes your fancy. It's this wide range of uses you need to consider when making your own teriyaki sauce at home. While store bought teriyaki sauces are pretty much the same texture, you can really elevate your cooking by matching the consistency of the sauce to your dish.

If you want to imbue your meat, fish, or tofu with the teriyaki taste, opt for a marinade. Marinades have a thinner texture that allows them to penetrate the food for the most flavor. For a classic grilled teriyaki dish, you'll want a glaze to brush on during cooking. Glazes have a thicker texture that helps them cling to the food, as well as developing a shiny, caramelized exterior.