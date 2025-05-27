Don't Start On That Homemade Teriyaki Sauce Until Making This Decision
The sweet tang of teriyaki sauce is an easy way to give your favorite Asian dish a burst of flavor. Although the sauce you know and love isn't strictly Japanese, there's no denying what a staple it's become for Japanese-American cooking. It's a versatile condiment that can be used as a marinade, a glaze for cooking, or a dipping sauce for anything that takes your fancy. It's this wide range of uses you need to consider when making your own teriyaki sauce at home. While store bought teriyaki sauces are pretty much the same texture, you can really elevate your cooking by matching the consistency of the sauce to your dish.
If you want to imbue your meat, fish, or tofu with the teriyaki taste, opt for a marinade. Marinades have a thinner texture that allows them to penetrate the food for the most flavor. For a classic grilled teriyaki dish, you'll want a glaze to brush on during cooking. Glazes have a thicker texture that helps them cling to the food, as well as developing a shiny, caramelized exterior.
Making teriyaki marinade or glaze
Whether you're using your teriyaki sauce as a marinade or a glaze, you'll need the same ingredients. The balance of sweet, salty, and tangy comes from a base of soy sauce, mirin, and brown sugar, but you can also add extras like sake, garlic, ginger, or spice blends for more depth of flavor.
For a simple marinade, it's just a matter of whisking the ingredients together. For the best result, marinate your chicken, beef, or tofu for at least four hours, but if you're in a hurry, marinating for one hour will still give you a flavor boost.
To turn your marinade into a glaze, it's just a matter of cooking it, which will give it a thicker texture as well as a more concentrated flavor. Simmer the ingredients over medium heat for 10 minutes to reduce, and the glaze will thicken further as it cools. For an even thicker texture, you can whisk in a teaspoon of cornstarch. If you've added fresh ginger or garlic, strain the glaze before adding it to your meat to prevent the spices from burning.