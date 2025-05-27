Are All Of Aldi's Eggs Cage-Free?

Despite the high prices of eggs and the repeated nationwide shortages due to bird flu, many consumers are concerned about where their eggs are coming from and what conditions the hens are living in. One of the facts about Aldi you should know as a frequent shopper is that the eggs sold at the store are not all cage-free — at least not in the United States ... yet.

In 2016, Aldi pledged to become 100% cage-free by 2025, perhaps not anticipating everything that hit the egg market after 2020. As of May 2025, the store has yet to update the public on how that goal is progressing. This is in contrast to the Aldi chain in the United Kingdom, which has not only achieved the set goal but reached it a year earlier than pledged, in 2024. Aldi stores differ internationally, especially when it comes to items that require long-term relationships with national suppliers. Although the eggs at American Aldi hold a United Egg Producers certification, and those that are indeed cage-free are also Certified Humane, some animal welfare organizations and media outlets have criticized Aldi's slow pace at achieving its 100% cage-free goal — even more so since being surpassed by the UK chain. Another strong point of criticism is the deceptive and misleading labeling that doesn't disclose the true origin of the eggs; Forbes specifically called out the common "Farm Fresh" label, which can indeed be found on Aldi's eggs that are not labeled as cage-free.