Are All Of Aldi's Eggs Cage-Free?
Despite the high prices of eggs and the repeated nationwide shortages due to bird flu, many consumers are concerned about where their eggs are coming from and what conditions the hens are living in. One of the facts about Aldi you should know as a frequent shopper is that the eggs sold at the store are not all cage-free — at least not in the United States ... yet.
In 2016, Aldi pledged to become 100% cage-free by 2025, perhaps not anticipating everything that hit the egg market after 2020. As of May 2025, the store has yet to update the public on how that goal is progressing. This is in contrast to the Aldi chain in the United Kingdom, which has not only achieved the set goal but reached it a year earlier than pledged, in 2024. Aldi stores differ internationally, especially when it comes to items that require long-term relationships with national suppliers. Although the eggs at American Aldi hold a United Egg Producers certification, and those that are indeed cage-free are also Certified Humane, some animal welfare organizations and media outlets have criticized Aldi's slow pace at achieving its 100% cage-free goal — even more so since being surpassed by the UK chain. Another strong point of criticism is the deceptive and misleading labeling that doesn't disclose the true origin of the eggs; Forbes specifically called out the common "Farm Fresh" label, which can indeed be found on Aldi's eggs that are not labeled as cage-free.
What types of fresh eggs can you get at Aldi?
There is no "best" grocery chain to buy eggs from, and to be entirely fair to Aldi, the store does sell a variety of eggs from non-caged hens. There are the classic cage-free eggs and the organic ones, and there are also free-range and pasture-raised eggs. The terms cage-free and free-range are both regulated by the USDA and are used to describe the general living conditions of the birds. Both labels require the animals to have enough room for movement and exploration, except that the cage-free label doesn't mandate the presence of an outdoor space, while the free-range label does. Pasture-raised eggs also come from hens with an outdoor space, though usually larger than that of free-range hens and covered with more natural vegetation.
It would be unfair to say that Aldi is not providing cage-free eggs for its American customers, despite the fact that some eggs on its shelves still come from caged birds. The commitment to reaching the 100% cage-free goal by 2025 was reiterated in the chain's 2019 Animal Welfare Policy, but it did come alongside a disclaimer that it depends on suppliers and customer demand.