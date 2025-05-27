This Might Be The Healthiest Bread At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop for all kinds of unique offerings, but the grocery chain is a great destination for healthy foods, too. Amongst the aisles of delicious frozen foods and flavorful condiments, you'll find plenty of nourishing products, especially on the shelves for Trader Joe's breads. For the healthiest one of them all, get the Trader Joe's Organic Ancient Grain & Seed Bread.
The beloved grocery store's bakery is filled with the usual sweet treats and inventive, savory goods, but it also has breads that are perfect for shoppers searching for nutritious options. Made with a blend of various grains and gluten-free flours, the ancient grain and seed bread from Trader Joe's is the very epitome of nutritious. The loaf features protein-rich Khorasan wheat, buckwheat and amaranth flours, and whole grain spelt flours. Alongside this robust blend, it's filled with sunflower, flax, poppy, sesame, and pumpkin seeds.
With 70 calories in each slice, the bread is healthier than Trader Joe's other sliced loaves, which have 80 calories per slice or more. It has the other Trader Joe's breads beat when it comes to things like fat and sodium, and is on par with other healthy breads from different stores. Ezekiel bread is still the best type of bread to add more protein to your diet with its 4 grams per slice on average, but Trader Joe's ancient grain bread is close behind with 3 grams. Still, it has fewer carbs and calories than Ezekiel bread, making it a worthy competitor.
Turn your ancient grain and seed bread into these hearty sandwiches
On top of being super healthy, the Organic Ancient Grain & Seed Bread from Trader Joe's has a mildly sweet taste from organic sugar and honey, and comes with a delicate crunch from the various seeds in each slice. When turning it into a sandwich, pair it with creamy, savory toppings to balance out its flavors and textures, like this simple yet refined tuna sandwich. The dish takes tender tuna and mixes it with mayo and Dijon mustard for a creamy salad that contrasts the seeds nicely. A splash of lemon juice brightens each slice, while arugula gives the earthy bread a peppery bite. If you prefer something that's meat or fish-free, go with a green goddess sandwich. The avocado, basil, lemon juice, parsley, and cilantro blend brings a creamy, herbaceousness to the grain and seed bread. Slices of cucumber and green tomatoes bring a nice crunch to the bread, while pieces of mozzarella provide a mild finish.
The grain and seed bread doesn't have the most protein on the market, but you can amp it up by turning it into a vegan chickpea salad sandwich. With over 14 grams of protein in 1 cup of chickpeas, the legumes bring a heartier touch to the bread. Mixed with vegan mayo, Dijon mustard, red onions, and celery, the chickpea salad is the perfect addition to the nutritious loaf.