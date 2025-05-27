This Might Be The Healthiest Bread At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop for all kinds of unique offerings, but the grocery chain is a great destination for healthy foods, too. Amongst the aisles of delicious frozen foods and flavorful condiments, you'll find plenty of nourishing products, especially on the shelves for Trader Joe's breads. For the healthiest one of them all, get the Trader Joe's Organic Ancient Grain & Seed Bread.

The beloved grocery store's bakery is filled with the usual sweet treats and inventive, savory goods, but it also has breads that are perfect for shoppers searching for nutritious options. Made with a blend of various grains and gluten-free flours, the ancient grain and seed bread from Trader Joe's is the very epitome of nutritious. The loaf features protein-rich Khorasan wheat, buckwheat and amaranth flours, and whole grain spelt flours. Alongside this robust blend, it's filled with sunflower, flax, poppy, sesame, and pumpkin seeds.

With 70 calories in each slice, the bread is healthier than Trader Joe's other sliced loaves, which have 80 calories per slice or more. It has the other Trader Joe's breads beat when it comes to things like fat and sodium, and is on par with other healthy breads from different stores. Ezekiel bread is still the best type of bread to add more protein to your diet with its 4 grams per slice on average, but Trader Joe's ancient grain bread is close behind with 3 grams. Still, it has fewer carbs and calories than Ezekiel bread, making it a worthy competitor.