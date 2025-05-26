Why You Might Not Want To Refrigerate Your Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Right on the day they are made, chocolate-covered strawberries don't require too much storage hassle. Just leave them at room temperature, preferably a cool and dark area away from direct sunlight, and loosely wrap them in plastic if possible. How long will the fresh chocolate-covered strawberries stay good, you ask? This specific method will keep them for around one day, so eat them as soon as you can.

In the refrigerator, they should last for two to three more days — you just need to store them properly. Paper towels are the key to storing chocolate-covered strawberries in the fridge and minimizing their chance of developing that pesky condensation. Here's what to do: Line the strawberries' storage container with a few paper towels and dust some baking soda over it to absorb the excess moisture. Since air exposure can also affect the strawberries' quality, you'll need to cover the whole thing with parchment or wax paper and seal it with plastic wrap. If you're stacking the berries, add a sheet of the same paper between each layer to prevent them from clumping to one another. Remove them from the fridge about 30 minutes ahead of serving time.

In case you were curious, yes, you can also freeze chocolate-covered strawberries for up to three months. The process involves a one-hour flash-freeze before putting them into freezer-safe containers. That said, this will inevitably affect the texture of the strawberries when thawed. You might find them to be mushier than before and need a little patting dry before you can eat them again.