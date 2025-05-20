Here's What Happened To The Bumbling Bee After Shark Tank

When The Bumbling Bee came on "Shark Tank" they had just expanded to two brick and mortar locations, one in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the other in Boulder, Colorado. India Ayala was running the Virginia location while Olivia was running things in Colorado. Coming on the show in 2020, the company stated that they had made $320,000 so far that year, despite the stores being closed for several months due to the Covid pandemic and the cancellation of events the food truck would have been servicing.

Impressed by Cassandra, Lori Greiner asked about her background, and that's when she shared her difficult backstory. She had grown up with an alcoholic mother, now sober, and had been homeless as a child. Cassandra started her own businesses because she learned from that hardship that she wanted to be in control of her own life and destiny.

As much as the sharks were taken with the Ayalas' story and drive, they shared similar concerns about the overall business model. While they liked the food, there were a lot of reservations about the viability of vegan junk food, with shark Robert Herjavec pointing out that there were already many vegan burger and plant-based fast-food concepts expanding in California, which would make this a risky investment. Mark Cuban also felt there was nothing unique enough about The Bumbling Bee to justify the $150,000 investment.