Here's The Worst Cake You Can Buy From Costco's Bakery (And Why It's Still Pretty Good)

When you find yourself in need of procuring a large cake on short notice, fervently scrolling through Pinterest is not your best bet — however, driving to a local Costco is. The store's bakery section has a lot to offer, especially if you're looking for classic cake flavors that are tried-and-tested crowd pleasers. We sampled and ranked 6 popular cakes at Costco and had a surprising discovery: Even the worst cake on the list is better than many store-bought cakes.

Costco's 10-inch chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling placed last on our ranking because it was just okay. There was nothing very special about it flavor-wise. It lacked a certain depth and richness that are commonly expected from a good chocolate cake, like Costco's very own All-American Chocolate Cake used to have. This lackluster flavor is further imbalanced by an overly sweet frosting and an underlying feeling of eating a meh cake that's just not hitting the spot. The flatness of taste could be explained by the lack of butter among the ingredients. Instead, Costco has opted to use a variety of oils, such as soybean oil, palm oil, canola oil, and palm kernel oil, ultimately sacrificing the complexity of flavor that butter brings.