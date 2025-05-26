The Absolute Best Beef Jerky Brand Is Flavorful And Sugar-Free
Beef jerky is a great way to get a quick boost of protein into your diet. Known for its chewy texture and savory taste, it's widely available in grocery stores and at convenience stores for those times when you don't want the fuss of safely making it at home. But how do you know which selection is best? Tasting Table ranked six beef jerky brands to answer just that.
After selecting the most neutral flavor, or a brand's original selection, we taste-tested each product numerous times over three days, prioritizing characteristics including a soft, not-too-chewy texture and a complex, not-too-sweet flavor. In the end, it was Country Archer Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky that reigned supreme.
We found that this grass-fed option was undeniably delicious, with fibers in the meat that tasted a bit like meaty, fluffy Chinese pork floss and plenty of flavor-enhancing ingredients including chickpea miso, mushrooms, and paprika. The texture stood out as well, as it was the perfect balance of soft and chewy.
Shoppers praise Country Archer for its sugar-free beef jerky
In a look around the World Wide Web, it is clear that we are not the only fans of Country Archer's Zero Sugar Classic Beef Jerky. On Amazon, where the product goes for around $7 to $9, it has a 4.1 out of 5 star rating. And, on its official website, it boasts a 4.4 rating.
"Bold, authentic jerky flavor meets the perfect chewy bite. Zero sugar, all satisfaction. Certified gluten-free, paleo, and no preservatives," Country Archer brags of its jerky. And customers agree, calling it the "best beef product in existence" and gushing over its flavor and quality. "I love how soft and easy it is to chew," one person noted.
On Amazon, in addition to reviewers calling the jerky "really tasty" and "fresh," it was described as being a nutritious snack. The only major complaint was its price. "Should really be 5 stars for texture and taste but boy [it's] expensive, so only 4 stars," one user explained. But that's pretty standard across all brands. After all, beef jerky is known to be a bit pricey due to the quality of meat involved and how much of that meat is needed to make it.