The Absolute Best Beef Jerky Brand Is Flavorful And Sugar-Free

Beef jerky is a great way to get a quick boost of protein into your diet. Known for its chewy texture and savory taste, it's widely available in grocery stores and at convenience stores for those times when you don't want the fuss of safely making it at home. But how do you know which selection is best? Tasting Table ranked six beef jerky brands to answer just that.

After selecting the most neutral flavor, or a brand's original selection, we taste-tested each product numerous times over three days, prioritizing characteristics including a soft, not-too-chewy texture and a complex, not-too-sweet flavor. In the end, it was Country Archer Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky that reigned supreme.

We found that this grass-fed option was undeniably delicious, with fibers in the meat that tasted a bit like meaty, fluffy Chinese pork floss and plenty of flavor-enhancing ingredients including chickpea miso, mushrooms, and paprika. The texture stood out as well, as it was the perfect balance of soft and chewy.