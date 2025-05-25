What Does A 'Green Bean' At Starbucks Refer To?
Though you might think a green bean could refer to some ripe, not-quite-ready coffee cherry, the term in fact applies to staff members at Starbucks. Starbucks has been known for its attempts to foster a team atmosphere, and the playful term is meant to be one of endearment for newer employees. While different Starbucks aprons can provide specific information about a particular team member — black aprons indicate graduates of the Starbucks Coffee Master program and tan aprons are worn by workers at Starbucks Reserve and Roastery locations — the company also looks to develop talent through its mentorship program.
New hires are paired up with experienced staff in an effort that is suppose to provide support and guidance for up-and-coming baristas. These newer employees are referred to as green beans, and the program is aimed to help encourage and inspire the latest hires, particularly during busy shifts. Some experienced staff have taken to the socials to share helpful information with new hires, like taking advantage of benefits such as gym memberships, free Spotify accounts, movie tickets, and how to efficiently sign up for company-provided health insurance.
Rising up through the ranks
On a Reddit thread, one writer admitted that the first week as a green bean is a stressful experience with new information to master quickly, while other green beans have shared tips for getting through the first few challenging weeks using flash cards and cheat sheets with recipes written on them. Some baristas have embraced the terminology, but others have considered the unofficial description to be patronizing.
Being a barista is not for the weak, as baristas are tasked with getting orders into the hands of customers as quickly as possible. In addition to some difficult drink-making chores, baristas also have to keep areas clean and deal with difficult customers. The point at which new hires graduate from green bean status is unclear, and baristas have taken to Reddit to explain that training can last anywhere from three months to a full year during which a barista has worked through the holidays and has had the opportunity to make a range of seasonal recipes.