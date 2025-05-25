What Does A 'Green Bean' At Starbucks Refer To?

Though you might think a green bean could refer to some ripe, not-quite-ready coffee cherry, the term in fact applies to staff members at Starbucks. Starbucks has been known for its attempts to foster a team atmosphere, and the playful term is meant to be one of endearment for newer employees. While different Starbucks aprons can provide specific information about a particular team member — black aprons indicate graduates of the Starbucks Coffee Master program and tan aprons are worn by workers at Starbucks Reserve and Roastery locations — the company also looks to develop talent through its mentorship program.

New hires are paired up with experienced staff in an effort that is suppose to provide support and guidance for up-and-coming baristas. These newer employees are referred to as green beans, and the program is aimed to help encourage and inspire the latest hires, particularly during busy shifts. Some experienced staff have taken to the socials to share helpful information with new hires, like taking advantage of benefits such as gym memberships, free Spotify accounts, movie tickets, and how to efficiently sign up for company-provided health insurance.